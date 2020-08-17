Former Real Housewives Star Reveals That She Tried To Adopt A Toddler

In a recent comment, former Real Housewives of New York icon Bethenny Frankel revealed that she tried to adopt a young child a few years ago.

Frankel wrote in the comments section of a People Instagram post on August 16 that she had tried to adopt a three-year-old child, but the process was very difficult. The Instagram post was about a boy named Jordan from Oklahoma, who spoke with local TV news outlets about being in foster care. In the comment section, Frankel wrote, “I will adopt him,” she wrote, continuing, “Bryn said ‘momma you should adopt him.'”

In another comment on the post, Frankel revealed more about her adoption process from many years ago. “The thing that surprises people is that once they get into the system, it is hard to get them out,” Frankel wrote. “Growing up, we always heard that everyone wants a baby and not an older kid. I tried a while back to adopt a 3-year-old and it was a harder process than a newborn. If it’s like other family law systems, it’s not as easy as the movie[s] make it.”

Frankel Is Very Close With Her Daughter

Frankel is extremely close with her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn. Bryn’s father is Jason Hoppy, who is Frankel’s ex-husband. Frankel has recently begun to share photos of her daughter on her Instagram page, something she had previously shied away from. In a May 8 Instagram post, Frankel shared a sweet tribute to her daughter for her birthday, writing, “Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you.”

Frankel has also revealed on her social media pages recently that her daughter loves to cook, just like her mother. According to Bravo, on August 4, Frankel shared a video on Instagram of her and her daughter making home made crêpes filled with melted chocolate chips. In the video, Frankel said to her daughter, “You’re an amazing chef. This is Bryn’s recipe. Nothing to do with me.” In the video, Frankel’s daughter also highlighted that the recipe “only takes five minutes” to prepare.

Frankel Loves To Give Back

Frankel enjoys giving back to those in need, so it’s no coincidence that she would want to adopt. In 2016, Frankel launched bstrong, which is a disaster relief initiative. According to her website, bstrong “provides real time emergency assistance to individuals and their families in crisis with much-needed gift cards, bank cards and critical supplies.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Frankel has also helped out tremendously. According to Page Six, in March 2020, Frankel donated 250,000 masks to hospitals in New York City. Frankel made the announcement on her Twitter page, writing, “I need @NYCMayor to contact me please on DM here because #bstrong is going to allocate another 250k in N95 masks to be distributed to various NYC hospitals, the epicenter of this crisis. Please contact me to divide appropriately.”

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Asks Fans For Help With Her Daughter