What Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Is Up to Today

Is Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel’s daughter going to grow up to be a chef just like her mom? According to Frankel’s Instagram stories, that could be in her daughter’s future.

According to Bravo, on August 4, Frankel shared a video on Instagram of her and daughter Bryn making home made crêpes filled with melted chocolate chips. In the video, Frankel said to her daughter, “You’re an amazing chef. This is Bryn’s recipe. Nothing to do with me.” In the video, Frankel’s daughter also highlighted that the recipe “only takes five minutes” to prepare.

Frankel’s daughter has also showed off her mocktail-making skills on Frankel’s Instagram story highlight, titled “Cocktail Hour.” In one of the clips, Bryn makes a kid’s cocktail with watermelon juice and lemon juice. And, as a creative touch, she cuts a Twizzler on either side to make a makeshift straw and tops it off with some Swedish Fish. Yum!

Frankel And Her Family Recently Celebrated Her Boyfriend’s Birthday

Frankel and her daughter recently celebrated her boyfriend Paul Bernon’s birthday. On July 29, Frankel shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her and Bernon at the beach. In the caption, Frankel wrote, “Happy Birthday Paul…have the most beautiful day ever. You are so loving and so loved…the rest of my sentiments, feelings, and wishes for you are deep & private, the way we like it…xoxo 😘 ❤️ 💋 🎁 🎂 🍰”

In December 2019, Frankel spoke to People about her relationship. “He’s a good person who I love,” Frankel said, “I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

During the interview, Frankel also added, “And yes, Bryn knows him and loves him. They’re very, very similar people.”

Frankel Has Been Sharing More Photos of Her Daughter On Instagram

In the past, Frankel hasn’t shown her daughter’s face on her Instagram page very often. Typically, Frankel puts emojis on her daughter’s face, but lately, it seems like she is sharing more photos. Frankel posted a photo of her daughter in honor of her 10th birthday on May 8, writing in the caption, “Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved. I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!”

In another video of her daughter posted on May 10, for Mother’s Day, Frankel wrote in the caption, “Children are the best versions of ourselves. To all of the Mothers—of children, of pets, of ideas…take today to celebrate your accomplishments. Love yourself, treat yourself, appreciate yourself. You have the most important job in the world. You deserve a beautiful day of reflection and love. You inspire me.”

