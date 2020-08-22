Brandi Glanville Threatens To Expose More In Denise Richards Scandal

In recent Instagram and Twitter posts, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has threatened to expose more about her alleged affair with Denise Richards.

During the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville alleged to costars Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards that she and Denise Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’s daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying. Glanville also alleged that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. Richards has denied the claims, but Glanville still maintains that she is telling the truth about what happened.

In an August 19 Instagram post, Glanville posted a snap from Mellencamp’s baby shower, where Glanville had allowed the other ladies to read her previous text messages with Richards. Glanville wrote in the caption, “When you call me a liar, it makes me reveal more. It’s part of the job. #RHOBH” Then, in an August 20 Tweet, Glanville claimed that there were more text messages between the two, writing, “Their are two years worth of texts so Just be patient they will all be shown”

Glanville Has Leaked Previous Text Messages Between Her And Richards

Even though Glanville claims that there are two years worth of messages between her and Richards, she has already leaked some of those messages. During the baby shower, Glanville let the other women look at the messages, and in the quick close-up shot we saw of Glanville’s phone, there were words used between them such as “honey” and “babe” and “pretty mama.” Glanville has also leaked some of the text messages between her and Richards on Twitter, and an inside source leaked additional messages to Celeb Magazine.

In the leaked text messages that Glanville posted to Twitter, Richards writes, “Patrick Muldoon is staying in the main hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own Or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $” Glanville then replies, “I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you? My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist I will let you know when everything is booked.” To that, Richards responded, “Ok sounds good I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room.”

Glanville Has Been Calling Richards Out On Social Media

Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not fuck your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 5, 2020

In an August 4 Tweet, Glanville slammed Richards, asking her to “take responsibility” for what has been happening. In the tweet, Glanville wrote, “Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not fuck your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR.”

On July 30, Glanville also subtly called out Richards, maintaining that she was telling the truth about their alleged affair. Glanville tweeted out, “It’s very frustrating watching rh & People saying they have to consider the source of where the information came from I’ve been known as a lot of things but a liar has never been one of them.” Here, Glanville was referring to people watching Real Housewives.

In an August 3 tweet, Glanville shaded Richards again, writing, “I fully get it!! You win. It’s actually f***ing bullshit to be honest please go f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f*** yourself.”

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville May Have Hooked Up With Another RHOBH Star