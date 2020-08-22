COVID-19 Stimulus Checks 2: Will You Receive a $1,200 Payment in 2020?

Is there still hope for a second stimulus check in 2020? It’s possible.

While Democrats and Republicans have reached an impasse on the details of a stimulus package, both sides of the aisle– and the White House– have expressed support for a second round of checks. If the House and the Senate can compromise on the details of an economic relief package, then you can expect to see another stimulus check this year.

Just how long it will be before that check reaches your account is still up in the air. In a recent interview, Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James, said, “Neither side wants to give the other side a victory right now,” according to CNBC.

While Congress seems to agree on certain aspects, like stimulus checks and aid for small businesses, they cannot come to an agreement on details like unemployment benefits and student loans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump’s Executive Orders

Last weekend, Congress failed to reach its self-imposed August 7 deadline to iron out a stimulus proposal. Then, on August 8, President Trump signed three memorandums and an executive order addressing unemployment benefits, student loans, eviction protections and payroll tax deferrals, according to CNBC.

The most recent Republican proposal comes in the form of the “skinny” coronavirus relief package, which does not include a stimulus check. It would, in addition, reduce unemployment benefits to $300 a week as opposed to $600.

Forbes reported that a number of Republicans have argued the $600 weekly supplemental benefit provided under the CARES Act was “too generous and incentivized workers to stay at home instead of finding new employment.”

If passed, the $300 unemployment benefits proposed in the package would last until December 27.

The Senate Is on Recess

The Senate is currently adjourned until after Labor Day, but it’s still possible that a relief bill could pass when they’re back in session. As CNET pointed out, if the Senate passes a final relief bill on September 8, and the House approves it on September 9, then it’s possible the first round of checks could be sent out the week of September 21.

Similarly, if a final bill is negotiated on September 14, and the House passes it on September 15, then the president could sign by the 16th and checks could be sent out as early as the week of September 28.

As for who would receive their checks first, CNET reported that stimulus checks would first go to those who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and had provided the IRS with direct deposit information. Following that would be Social Security beneficiaries.

