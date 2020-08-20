‘Drunk History’ Canceled to Make Room for More Adult Animation

The show that taught people about American history through the lens of a drunk person’s narration while celebrities reenacted the stories by hilariously lip-syncing the drunkard’s storytelling is no more.

According to Deadline, Drunk History on Comedy Central was canceled by the network at the end of its sixth season. The show was already slated for a seventh season, which had started pre-production with some of the narrations already taped prior to March when the pandemic brought things to a standstill.

The Drunk History team is #AloneTogether and hard at work on the next season! pic.twitter.com/p6iCIcNdzB — Drunk History (@drunkhistory) March 18, 2020

But Variety reports that the reason for the cancellation isn’t the coronavirus gumming up the works of production, but rather that the network wants to focus more on adult animated shows. Deadline wrote that Comedy Central is already set to bring back nineties animated classics The Ren and Stimpy Show, Beavis and Butt-Head and a Daria Spinoff called Jodie.

Another part of the decision, Deadline says, is the high cost of producing Drunk History due to an evolving cast of actors and period piece costuming being essential parts of the show.

‘Drunk History’ Started on YouTube in 2007

Drunk History vol. 1 – Featuring Michael CeraWitness history as it's never been told before: Drunk. Derek Waters Presents: Drunk History vol. 1 Featuring Michael Cera Filmed, Edited & Directed by: Jeremy Konner Starring: Michael Cera, Jake Johnson, Derek Waters, Ashley Johnson Created by Derek Waters On August 6th 2007, Mark Gagliardi drank a bottle of Scotch… And then discussed a famous historical event. That night history was made…Drunk History 2007-12-23T19:54:18Z

The show started when co-creators Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner posted a 5:35 minute sketch on youtube in 2007 about the duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr that ended Hamilton’s life. Micheal Cera played Hamilton and Mark Gagliardi narrated while laying on his couch after drinking a bottle of scotch. That video hs over 7.6 million views.

It wasn’t until 2013 that the first episode aired on Comedy Central. By then the show had evolved to telling three stories in an episode using three drunken narrators each regaling a different tale from American History.

That episode aired on July 9, according to IMDB, and told the story of the Watergate scandal, Elvis Presley going to the White House to meet President Richard Nixon, and the feud between John Wilkes Booth and his brother Edwin. Guest stars included Jack Black, Dave Grohl, and Bob Odenkirk.

IMDB reports there have been 88 episodes since then. The show has earned 17 Emmy nominations since going to Comedy Central and is up for three more this year — Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Costumes, and Production Design for a Reality/Variety/Competition series, according to Deadline.

People Will Still Be Able to Watch ‘Drunk History’ But the Twittersphere Is Sad

Popping bottles in honor of @DrunkHistory’s three #Emmy nominations including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. pic.twitter.com/EfYI15F9LJ — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 28, 2020

Deadline reported that “Drunk History will continue to air around the world in various local formats,” and Waters “has a first-look deal with the network and will segue to working on new projects.”

What that entails remains to be seen, but for now, most people reacting to the news on Twitter say that the show will be greatly missed.

@Emily_Breedon tweeted, “This makes me sad. #DrunkHistory taught me more about history than school ever did.”

Al_style_. wrote, “I learned more about women history, slavery, music, scientist, war on drug and alcohol, laws, and past presidents on drunk history than I did in school. You will be missed.”

@historymeaux said, “I’m a historian and IMO @derekwaterss through #DrunkHistory and @ComedyCentral has done more to teach the public about history than most historians could EVER do. That show demonstrated that history could be entertaining, funny, and IMPORTANT.”

@eventoghosts wrote, “@ComedyCentral adult animation is tired. They all run together now. This was an entertaining, informative, original show. Why now, when we need to be entertaining in a smarter way are we going to sign up for the 8th Family Guy rip off? #DrunkHistory

@gdtrble tweeted, “#drunkhistory canceled. 2020 you blow…you can stop trying so hard.”

And there are droves of more comments like these.

The final episode of Drunk History aired on Aug. 6.

READ NEXT: Doctor Amputates Toe on Back Porch Citing a ‘Lapse of Judgement’