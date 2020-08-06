Remember Ian Terry Who Previously Won Big Brother?

The leader of “The Quack Pack” is back! Big Brother 14 winner Ian Terry is joining 15 other all-stars to compete on this summer’s Big Brother 22. The last time Ian spent his summer as a Houseguest was in 2012 when he was competing against the likes of Dan Gheesling, Janelle Pierzina, Frank Eudy, Britney Haynes and Mike “Boogie” Malin.

According to Big Brother Fandom, Ian is the youngest winner in history — he won the game when he was 21 years old.

Along with Dan, Danielle, Britney and Shane Meaney, Ian formed “The Quack Pack,” a powerful five-person alliance. Although Britney was knocked out of the game in Week 7, Dan, Danielle, Shane and Ian made it to the final four together.

Ian was also the first male player to ever win Big Brother after winning six competitions. During his season, Ian won Head of Household (HOH) four times, including the final HOH when he evicted Danielle Murphree and brought Dan to the final two with him. He also won the Power of Veto twice.

Ian won Big Brother 14 by earning every jury members’ vote except for Danielle’s. Watch some of Ian’s best moments on the show below:

Ian Recently Work as a Consulting Analyst & He Is a ‘Half-Decent’ Backgammon

After Ian won Big Brother 14 in 2012, he went back to school at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisana. According to Ian’s LinkedIn page, he graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Engineering, majoring in chemical engineering. He also minored in English and economics.

After Ian graduated, he worked for YES Prep Public Schools in Houston, Texas, as a physics teacher from July 2014 to December 2018. He also was a “physics course lead” from July 2017 to September 2018.

From January to May of this year he worked as a consulting analyst for The Lab Consulting in Houston. Before that, Ian worked for a year with HighRadius as an associate consultant, where he performed tasks including configuring “HighRadius credit and collections software solutions for major companies with a variety of Enterprise Resource Planning systems.”

Ian is also a “half-decent backgammon player” according to his Instagram bio, sharing pictures of when he was playing in New York and Montreal, Canada.

