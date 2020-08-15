Linda Manz Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Days of Heaven’ Actor Die?

Linda Manz, an actor known for her roles on Days of Heaven and Out of the Blue, died on Friday, August 14. Her family confirmed her death and established a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. Manz was 58 years old at the time of her death.

Her son Michael Guthrie provided her cause of death in the description, writing that Manz passed away after a battle with lung cancer and pneumonia. “It is with a broken and heavy heart that we ask you both as friends and family for your help with Linda Guthrie’s final expenses,” Guthrie wrote. “She leaves behind a husband two [sons] and three grand children who all love and miss her tremendously, Linda was a loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma and a great friend who was loved by many.”

Manz is survived by her husband, camera operator Bobby Guthrie, whom she married in 1985, and two sons. According to Extra TV, Manz was preceded in death by her son Christopher, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2018 at the age of 29.

Manz Was 15 When She First Starred in a Movie & Her Final Role Came in 1997

Manz was born on August 20, 1961, in New York City. According to a profile in the Village Voice, Manz said her mother is the one who pushed her to be an actress. “My mother had an idea of me being in movies — I never had an idea of me being in movies. She was a cleaning woman — she worked at the Twin Towers. Yeah, she always put me in drama classes, she put me in dancing schools, talent classes, she put me in Charlie Lowe’s professional whatever-it-was. I think Elliott Gould went there, too. They taught you how to sing, how to dance, how to improv, stuff like that.”

Her first role came at the age of 15 when she was cast as the narrator in Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven, released in 1978. She was initially given a smaller role but Malick decided to give her the role of narrating the movie. Manz spoke about the role, saying, “They took me into a voice recording studio. No script, nothing, I just watched the movie and rambled on. I dunno, they took whatever dialogue they liked.”

Manz then appeared in a few other films, including the 1979 film The Wanderers and the 1980 cult classic Out of the Blue. She only had a few more roles after that before retiring early from acting, saying she “kinda got lost in the shuffle” because she didn’t have an agent and things moved slowly. Her final roles came in 1997, when she appeared in two films: Gummo and The Game.

In 1994, Manz spoke to People about her life outside of acting. The outlet wrote that she was a parttime orchard caretaker and lived mostly in isolation in Lake Hughes, 80 miles from L.A., with her husband Bobby Guthrie and their three sons, Michael, Christopher and William. At the time, she said, “It’s wonderful up here, but I do want to go back to work. Give me something to do. I’d like to get back. Be on the set. Be Linda Manz again.”

Many Actors & Fans Posted Tributes to Manz After Learning of the Actor’s Passing

There were many tributes posted to Manz on social media after news of her death broke, with many praising her roles in Out of the Blue and Days of Heaven. Author Meghan Daum wrote, “So sorry to read about the passing of #LindaManz. Days of Heaven was the first film that mattered deeply to me and her performance in it is unlike anything I’ve seen since. I hear her voice in my head on probably a daily basis.”

Actor Ken Wahl, who appeared in The Wanderers with Manz, wrote, “She was great to work with and I am grateful that I got to speak with her before she passed this morning. RIP Pee Wee (Linda Manz.)” Actor Natasha Lyonne posted, “Rest In Peace #LindaManz” alongside a series of pictures of Manz.

Actor Chloë Sevigny, who previously said that Manz was her favorite actress, posted a photo of Manz on Instagram with a candle emoji as the caption. In 1993, Sevigny said in an interview, “As for acting, I’d like to have a career like Linda Manz. She’s my favorite actress. She did three movies and all of them are masterpieces, except for The Wanderers. Now she lives in a trailer park with three or four kids, I think. But I’d rather do that than do 10 movies and make millions of dollars and have them all be trashy films.”

