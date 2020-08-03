Bachelorette’s Roberto Martinez Today: Engaged to Girlfriend Kristiana Elliott

The latest episode of ABC’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! features Ali Fedotowsky’s season of The Bachelorette. While Fedotowsky chose contestant Roberto Martinez and the two got engaged during the finale, their relationship did not last and they ultimately decided to split up.

While Martinez did not find everlasting love with Fedotwosky, it appears that he recently found the person he wants to spend his life with. According to Us Weekly, Martinez got engaged to his girlfriend Kristiana Elliott earlier this year.

Martinez’s Engagement Announcement Is No Longer on His Twitter

Us reported in January that Martinez shared the exciting news on social media, writing on Twitter “When you know you know. Found my forever sweetheart.” The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Martinez and Elliott. A second photo celebrating the proposal showed off Elliott and the new engagement ring on her finger while she held a mug that said, “Does this ring make me look engaged?”

A look at his Twitter feed today, on which he posts infrequently, does not show the proposal announcement – it appears that it has been deleted. It is unclear if the post’s absence is a sign that his engagement was called off, or simply that he and Elliott decided to keep their personal life private.

A Photo of Light.

My dads mower broke down this week. What happened after didn’t surprise me. White, Black and Puerto Rican coming together as Jesus wanted us to… in community. God is at work in everything happening now. We all need to grow. Let’s pray for each other. pic.twitter.com/EHHjYp73dx — Roberto Martinez Jr (@Roberto_M_Jr) June 4, 2020

Martinez’s only tweet from 2020 currently on his profile was posted in June. Along with a photo of lawnmowers and a suburban yard, he wrote, “A Photo of Light. My dads mower broke down this week. What happened after didn’t surprise me. White, Black and Puerto Rican coming together as Jesus wanted us to… in community. God is at work in everything happening now. We all need to grow. Let’s pray for each other.”

Fedotowsky Said She & Martinez Split Because They ‘Weren’t Right for Each Other’

According to Us, Fedotowsky and Martinez agreed to split up in 2011, after 18 months together, because they weren’t a right fit for one another. Of the relationship and its end, Fedotowsky said, “You’re not right for someone, and you split ways — isn’t that a success? Yeah, I believe it is. What the real failure is, and the real sad thing, would be to stay with someone you’re not meant for, you’re not right for, and be miserable.”

Fedotowsky has been happily married to her husband Kevin Manno since 2017; they have a son and a daughter together. After she learned of Martinez’s engagement, Fedotowsky told Us Weekly “I’m so happy for him, honestly. I think everybody should have love in their life, and I think that Roberto’s an amazing guy, and it just takes the right person, and I think he obviously has found the right person, and I could not be more happy for him.”

Although Fedotowsky didn’t meet her husband during her time with the Bachelor franchise, she does credit the show with leading her to him and the life she has today. Ahead of her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!, Fedotowsky wrote on Instagram, “Going to bed tonight feeling grateful that the show ultimately lead me to @KevinManno and gave me this life.” She also said that her husband and son “get [her] final rose.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

