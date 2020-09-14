Paris Hilton Compares Sex Tape Leak to Getting ‘Raped’

Paris Hilton has compared the leak of a sex tape to being raped. On a new documentary, “This is Paris,” she will talk about childhood trauma and a persona she developed to escape it.

Hilton will discuss trauma she never previously disclosed in the documentary, according to her trailer. The documentary will air on YouTube Monday, September 14, 2020 as a part of YouTube Originals. It was initially scheduled for release at the Tribeca Film Festival, which moved online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like the whole world thinks they know me,” she says in a voice over on the trailer. “No one really knows who I am.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Talked About the Leaked Sex Tape in a Previous Documentary, ‘The American Meme’

Hilton made headlines after a sex tape was leaked with her former boyfriend, Rick Salomon, in 2003. She talked about the devastation she faced and the fallout after the tape was leaked in a previous documentary, “The American Meme.” She compared the leak to a rape on the documentary and said she “literally wanted to die at some points.” She went onto say she did not want a sex tape to define her.

“It was like being raped,” she says in the documentary. “It felt like I’d lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways. I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, ‘I just don’t want to live,’ because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn’t want to be known as that.”

Her purpose in speaking on “The American Meme” was similar to her reasons for releasing “This is Paris.” She wanted to share a side of herself outside of the popular image she presents.

“I felt like the world was introduced to me through The Simple Life,” she said at a post-screening Q&A, according to USA Today. “There was no reality television back then, so it was very new. There was no social media, so I basically created this character that was basically what I thought the audience wanted, like, ‘Oh, she’s rich, so she needs to be a spoiled airhead’ — basically what the producers told me to do.

“When Bert told me about this film, he basically said, ‘Paris, you’re the O.G. of all this.’ I really trusted him and was very vulnerable about things I had never spoken about before, and basically just wanted to show the real me, because I don’t think I ever have before,” she continued.

Hilton Said She Was Made Out to Be a ‘Bad Person’ With the Sex Tape Leak & That It Would Be Handled Differently Today

Paris said the release of her sex tape in 2003 was viewed in a way that damaged her reputation. The sex tape, “One Night in Paris,” spurred a lawsuit. It was released shortly before the premiere of “The Simple Life.” She was 18 when the sex tape was filmed.

Hilton told The Sun, “”That was a private moment with a teenage girl not in her right head space. But everyone was watching it and laughing, like it’s something funny.”

Hilton wrote about the upcoming release and the leaked sex tape on Instagram.

“At times I’ve been made out to be the bad person,” she wrote. “But in #ThisIsParis I’m telling my side of the story.”

She says in a clip, “If that happened today, it would not be the same story at all. But they made me the bad person, like I did something bad.”

