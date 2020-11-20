Shanti Zohra Makes Cheating Claims Against Stacey Silva’s Husband

Florian Sukaj, the husband of 90 Day Fiance alum Stacey Silva, was accused of cheating on the TLC personality again. During Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey, the pint-sized reality star learned that there were videos of him in bed with Shanti Zohra. Floridan confessed to Stacey that he kissed Shanti, but denied taking things further. In an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly, Shanti accused Florian of doing much more with her.

“I don’t think there’s any man who’s going to sit with me in bed and is only going to kiss me,” Shanti told the publication, saying they had sex “many times” when they were together. “To have a hot woman like me in bed … because we all don’t believe that, right? Yeah. I guess that’s what Stacey wanted to hear.”

Shanti has received backlash from some TLC viewers, but she didn’t know Florian was dating Stacey. “I am not a homewrecker,” Shanti told In Touch Weekly. “He made me believe that he was single and that’s why I still [had] contact with him. That’s the only true reason.”

Florian Said Shanti Didn’t Mean Anything To Him

After the twins found out that Florian was in bed with another woman, the Albanian model apologized to Stacey, who he had just legally married. He promised there were no other secrets and maintained that his fling with Shanti didn’t mean anything to him.

“I’m hurt in my heart every time I keep something [from you], you understand? I’d like to tell you the truth,” he said on an episode of Darcey & Stacey, as noted by Us Weekly. “I just kiss her. Kiss her a little bit. … Kiss her, I don’t feel any passion. I don’t feel nothing important. I don’t feel any love. I just love you.”

Stacey seemed more upset with Florian for hiding that he cheated than the fact that he made the indiscretion in the first place. “This is the time we should be celebrating our honeymoon, our wedding celebration,” she told him. “You could’ve told me this a long time ago.”

The couple became engaged shortly after meeting each other. Following a five-year engagement, the couple decided to elope during the coronavirus pandemic. TLC cameras were there to capture their nuptials.

Stacey worried she made a mistake by marrying Florian. “Yesterday, I saw a video of Florian and that other woman. From the moment I saw the video, I just felt angry, hurt [and] disgust. I can’t believe this is happening. I just feel heartbroken,” the fashion designer revealed.

“We just got married,” she continued. “This is the last thing that I wanted to deal with. Maybe I made a mistake rushing to get married.”

Stacey Continues To Post Photos of Florian

Despite Shanti speaking publicly, Stacey didn’t immediately issue a response on social media. All her photos with Florian remained on her page.

Her most recent post has a caption that reads, “Two hearts that beat as one for eternity.” She also posted a photo of herself with Florian and added Pharrell Williams’ song “Happy” in the background.

Darcey & Stacey was renewed for a second season, but TLC didn’t immediately have a release date.

