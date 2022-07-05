‘American Idol’ Finalist Cast in Major Role on Acclaimed TV Series

A fan-favorite “American Idol” contestant has big news to share — season eight finalist Anoop Desai has been cast in a recurring role on the award-winning FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” Here is what you need to know:

Desai is Someone From Nandor’s Past

“What We Do in the Shadows” is FX’s mockumentary-style horror comedy series about a group of vampires — three traditional vampires in Nandor the Restless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), plus Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire, and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), who is Nandor’s “familiar,” i.e. a human servant who traditionally has a little bit of the vampire’s power.

Deadline reports that Desai has been cast in the mysterious role of an acquaintance of Nandor’s who hails from Nandor’s ancestral homeland, which on the show is the fictional kingdom of Al-Quolanudar located in southern Iran.

The recurring role will appear in six of the 10 season four episodes coming in summer 2022.

When viewers last saw the vampires of “What We Do in the Shadows,” Colin Robinson was dead and the other four main characters went their separate ways, with Laszlo as the only one staying behind in Staten Island to take care of the terrifying creature that clawed its way out of Colin’s chest.

When season four premieres, the vampires are facing down a whole new threat — home renovations.

The FX press release teases:

This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

“What We Do in the Shadows” holds a 98 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83 rating on Metacritic. It has been nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, seven Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Television Critics Association Awards.

Desai Has Been Building His Acting Resume as of Late

During “American Idol” season eight, Desai was a fan-favorite amongst a popular set of finalists that included winner Kris Allen, runner-up Adam Lambert, third-place finisher Danny Gokey and fourth-place finisher Allison Iraheta. Desai made it to the Top 7 before being eliminated.

Since his time on “American Idol,” he has gone on to appear on “Billions,” “Little Voice,” “Russian Doll” and the soundtrack of “Stranger Things,” according to his IMDB page.

In September 2019, he married Becca Bonner, and in October 2019, he was part of the production team that launched the off-Broadway musical “The Wrong Man,” writing in an Instagram story at the time, “And just like that, we are open! I’m a lot in my feelings today about an incredible opening and the people that have nurtured my involvement in this amazing work.”

“American Idol” returns for its 21st season in the spring of 2023 on ABC. “What We Do in the Shadows” returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.