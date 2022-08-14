Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Addresses Britney Spears Amid Fight With Her Ex

Britney Spears has a growing army of female superstars standing up for her, with the latest public encouragement coming from“American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez.

In recent days, Spears has faced claims from her ex-husband, former backup dancer Kevin Federline, that the teen sons they share together — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — weren’t interested in seeing their mom anymore. After nearly a decade of not giving interviews, Federline and the boys participated in an in-depth interview with Britain’s ITV News, on Aug. 6.

Then, on Aug. 10, Billboard reported that Federline posted — but later deleted — three private videos on Instagram of Spears scolding her kids when they were 11 and 12. Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who successfully fought to end her 13-year conservatorship, said Federline’s recent actions were “cruel” and “violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children.”

As Spears herself clapped back at her ex on social media, she referred to a quote from Lopez that inspired her. In response, J.Lo made it clear she’s Team Britney.

Lopez Tells Spears to Stay Strong

In response to Federline’s actions, Spears shared a now-deleted Instagram post on Aug. 12, with video of her swaying to her 2002 song, “Boys.”

In the caption she wrote, “In a world where you have the right to use your feet … heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!!”

The singer continued, “As Jennifer Lopez once said, ’You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice ‘ !!! I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS U ALL Psss I shot this today !!!”

According to Page Six, Lopez left three red heart emojis on the post and, later that night, shared a message for Spears in her Instagram Stories.

She shared an excerpt of Spears’ post along with a photo of the two stars at the 2001 MTV VMAs, then added hearts, stars, and the message “stay (strong)” with a flexed muscle emoji representing the word “strong.”

Female Stars Rally Around Spears

With the explosion of the “Free Britney” movement in 2021, when fans and filmmakers protested the singer’s ongoing conservatorship, during which her dad and other legal representatives controlled Spears’ personal and professional activities, a legion of powerful female celebrities supported her privately and publicly.

At her June 10 wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari, famous attendees included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

On her talk show two months prior, in April, Barrymore shared her feelings about Spears.

“There’s a tremendous amount of understanding and empathy that I have for her,” Barrymore said. “It’s hard for me to put into words the way that I feel about her, but it is beautiful.”

Following Federline’s interview, multiple stars came to Spears’ defense on an Aug. 7 Instagram post she shared, calling her ex’s actions “hurtful.”

Actress Selma Blair wrote, “Exactly. I am so sorry you have to go through this. Love. Support. Laughter. Somehow”

Paris Hilton chimed in, “Love you, Angel. So sorry you have to go through this. Sending you so much love and support.”