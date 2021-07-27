Former ‘American Idol’ Finalist: ‘I Am Stressed!!!’

On Sunday, “American Idol” finalist Cassandra Coleman shared an update with her followers.

“Thoughts going on in my head that mean nothing in the grand scheme of the world’s problems, but if you want an update on my brain activity: The pressure to create after leaving the show is quite intense.”

The 24-year-old continued, “I mean, you all are here before I’ve even released my first single! Such an honor and a blessing.. and I am stressed !!!! Some of the thoughts that bounce around in my head: “What if they don’t like the music I’m making?? What if I’m not the kind of artist they expected me to be? What if they get tired of waiting for original content??”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Vocalizing Their Support

A number of fans have expressed their support in the comments section of Coleman’s Instagram post.

One user wrote, “We’re here to grow with you! Take your time. The right people, lyrics, experiences will come. Just keep being authentically you because that’s the amazing woman we all became enamored with!”

Another wrote, “Girl, we love ya’…not for what you’re putting out, but for who you are as a person first and foremost.”

To date, Coleman has over 81,000 followers.

Coleman Lives in Columbia, Tennessee

On her website, Coleman revealed that she lives in the “quaint, little town” of Columbia, which is just outside of Nashville.

She writes that for her day job, she works as the manager of a coffee shop.

“Growing up we moved around a lot. With my father in the military, we became pros at boxing up our lives and renovating fixer-up-ers every couple of years. I was painting baseboards and kitchen cabinets myself by seven years old. Throughout it all my mother homeschooled my four siblings and I. An elementary teacher with a passion for singing and songwriting herself, Mom always had music floating through the house.”

In February, Coleman told WKRN, “Music is my passion and has been part of my life since I was a child. I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t singing or harmonizing with family or at church, always has seemed like a far off dream. I hated being center stage, people looking at me. I loved singing but not performing.”

She added that while she was terrified to audition for “Idol”, she knew she had to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Then I thought what was the worst that could happen? I didn’t want to look back years later with what ifs.”

Coleman was eliminated from “Idol” alongside Deshawn Goncalves and Alyssa Wray. She narrowly missed the top seven, which consisted of Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Hunter Metts, Caleb Kennedy, Grace Kinstler, and Arthur Gunn.

Beckham was eventually named the winner of the season and subsequently moved to Nashville to pursue his music dreams.

The Apple Valley native announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Well I’m all settled in, back to writing songs every morning, I’m really excited to get these tracks recorded and released for y’all. It’s been a whirlwind as far as moving across the country, being away from my family again, and trying to put everything together properly. It’s funny to look back on moments like this when I had no idea what was about to happen in my life. God works in funny ways doesn’t he?”