Multiple ‘American Idol’ Winners Set to Return for First Live Show

Some fan-favorite “American Idol” alums are returning to the stage for the first live show of season 20, which is set to air on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

According to People, three alums will be returning to perform on the three-hour episode.

Phillip Phillips, Alejandro Aranda (a.k.a. Scarypoolparty) and Chayce Beckham will each be returning for the episode. This will be the second time Beckham appeared on season 20, and the first time for both Aranda and Phillips.

According to the episode description, the “top 24 ‘American Idol’ hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round.”

There Will Be a Celebration Episode

As part of the 20th anniversary celebration, “American Idol” is set to bring back even more alums. The episode, which will feature plenty of performances, will air on May 2, 2022, according to Deadline.

The stars who will be returning to sing duets include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.

Here are the duet pairings:

Ruben Studdard and Jordin Sparks

Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery

David Cook and Kris Allen

Laine Hardy and Laci Kaye Booth

Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Willie Spence and Grace Kintsler

A Front-Runner Dropped Out

Kenedi Anderson was one of the three Platinum Ticket winners on season 20 of “American Idol,” and she announced that she left the competition following the top 24 performances.

Anderson, a 17-year-old singer from Virginia, sang “Applause” by Lady Gaga for her audition, and she earned a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the time.

“American Idol” producer Freemantle Media sent a statement about the exit to People.

“We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next ‘American Idol,’” the statement reads. Anderson’s performance of Christina Perri’s song “Human” still aired during the Top 24 performance show, and many people loved it.

Anderson took to Instagram to announce that she left the show.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on ‘American Idol,’” she wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants and all the fans who have supported me.”

She added, “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what i love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Anderson’s exit means that only one person out of the 11 who competed on April 11, 2022 will be eliminated from the competition on the three-hour Sunday, April 17 episode of the show.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

