Orlando Bloom Responds As Katy Perry Shares Their Family Videos

Before heading back to work as a pop superstar and “American Idol” judge, Katy Perry posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, surprising fans with a rare look at life with her family.

Perry spent much of May through July 2022 on location with her fiance of three years, actor Orlando Bloom, and their one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove while he was filming in Kentucky and Australia. And though paparazzi have captured photos of the family in both places, Perry has tried to keep their travels mostly private — until now.

Katy Perry Shares Glimpses of Family Life in Kentucky

Perry rarely shares candid peeks into her family life, but on July 27, she posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram with the caption, “daddy filmed a movie, I got lucky in Kentucky.” She added emojis representing the significant moments she was sharing: a racehorse, strawberry, screw, mushroom, candle, and a sloth.

The family spent over a month living in Kentucky while Bloom was shooting a movie. They were there so long, in fact, that rumors started swirling about them potentially moving there. At the Season 20 finale of “American Idol” on May 23, Perry told “Extra” that the rumors were false — but that their time in the Bluegrass State was great.

“You can’t believe everything you hear or read,” she told the entertainment show. “You’ve got to hear it from the source, and the source is telling you no. But I did spend a lot of time there because Orlando just wrapped filming a movie there for two months, so I was there for a month and change and I loved it. It was so beautiful to see the heart of America…also just to be ‘Mom’ every day, all day — I love that.”

Among the “everyday mom” things she shared from their time in Kentucky were photos of a ripening strawberry with a tiny strawberry attached to it, and an array of laid-back activities they enjoyed including playing Uno, partially assembling a Birds of Paradise LEGO set, ziplining at the Louisville Mega Cavern, creating art at a “paint-and-sip night” at Whet Your Pallette, pushing a shopping cart into Walmart, candle-making at Maddox & Rose Marketplace, and meeting a sloth named Sebastian at the Louisville Zoo.

The “Idol” judge’s slideshow also included two videos she took of Bloom in full-on dad mode, trying to dislodge a runaway screw that fell into a crack in the deck of their rental home. It appears the doting dad had been assembling a pink Radio Flyer scooter from Target when one of the screws rolled away. Perry secretly filmed her main squeeze through the window, deeply focused as he tried to shimmy the screw out using tweezers, scissors, and other tools.

“He lost a screw in the deck,” she whispers on the first video, “and he’s trying to get it out.” She then jokingly sings, “No, you’re never gonna get it,” from the chorus of En Vogue’s 90s hit, “My Lovin.”

But in the next video, Bloom breathlessly walks into the kitchen, smiling and holding the screw between his fingers. “What’s it worth!?” he quips, as he holds the screw up to the camera.

The British actor has clearly loved having his family on location with him. In response to Perry’s post of photos and videos, he replied in the comments, “It’s just a life of lovin.” Fans swooned over the sweet comment, liking it and replying with their own comments.

One fan wrote to Bloom, “love the way that you and Katy support each other.”

Another wrote, “the people love korlando. Such a beautiful couple” and added the hashtag #relationshipgoals.

Perry Expected To Head Back to Work With Las Vegas Show & “Idol”

Perry and Daisy have also spent time this summer in Australia, as Bloom films “Wizards!” with comedian Pete Davidson. But the singer has returned to the U.S. with a busy schedule ahead of her. She resumes her KATY PERRY: PLAY residency at the Resorts World Theater on July 29, with concerts scheduled throughout August and October.

And though a deal with ABC hasn’t been confirmed, industry insiders expect Perry and her fellow “Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return for Season 21, filming auditions this fall with contestants who survive the online auditions happening through Sept. 14.

In May 2022, Deadline reported “Idol” was ABC’s number one show of the season in total viewers. And after the finale on May 23, Bryan told Entertainment Tonight that all three of them planned to return. Richie added with a laugh, “I told them right now I’m good for another 40 or 50 years!”