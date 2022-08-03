Katy Perry Faces Backlash From Fans After Showing Off New Mushroom Purse

Katy Perry’s biggest fans, nicknamed KatyCats, love how the pop star and “American Idol” judge consistently wows them with over-the-top costumes and concerts. Her “Katy Perry: Play” residency in Las Vegas doesn’t disappoint, with each show unfolding like a four-part fantasy, full of larger-than-life props and sets, from a giant on-stage toilet to dancing mushrooms.

To commemorate the over-the-top show, Perry just unveiled new over-the-top concert merch — crystal-encrusted, mushroom-shaped purses. But some “KatyCats” are saying the new sparkly souvenirs are also out of touch, irritated that the price tag for each purse is a whopping $6,195.

Perry Posted Unboxing Video To Reveal ‘Extravagant’ Purses

On Aug. 2, Perry uploaded a video of herself to social media — starting with a closeup of one wide-open eye, wearing extra-long faux eyelashes with heavy eye makeup. She then zoomed out so viewers could see her full face and said, “Umm, so I’ve created — or helped create — one of my favorite pieces of ‘Play’ merchandise ever with my friend Judith Leiber.”

Fashion designer Judith Leiber died in 2018 at age 97 but was well-known for designing and handcrafting iconic handbags. Perry revealed a black square box in her video, with the words Judith Leiber Couture on top, and began to open it with one hand since her other hand was taking the video. As she pulled a black silk bag out of the luxury box, she said, “This is extravagant and exclusive and crazy. And obviously for the biggest fan of ‘Play’ and/or anyone that likes…mushrooms!”

Perry brought the sparkling purse into focus, twirling it to show it sparkling in the light. Fashion publication Women’s Wear Daily called it a “minaudière,” which is a small, bejeweled handbag without handles or a strap. This one appears to have a long, delicate chain instead.

She said excitedly, “Oh my gosh, you guys, it’s a glittery mushroom purse! O-M-G. For all those fun girls and fun guys.”

In an article about the purse launch, Women’s Word Daily reported that the minaudière features more than 10,000 handset crystals. The mushroom top has crystals “in shades of bright red siam blended with scarlet and Bordeaux” with flat back pearls in various sizes. The stem is also covered in crystals and the interior is lined with metallic leather.

Promoted as “wearable art,” the mushroom purses have very little room to carry personal items. As Perry opened the purse in her social media video, she wondered out loud, “Let’s see, what can I even put in here?”

She listed off a few possible items that might fit inside the small pouch. “All those necessities,” she said, “like lip gloss, a credit card, I don’t know, what else — keys? A power bar. It is so cute.”

The limited-edition purses are available on the Judith Leiber website, in their store at Resorts World Las Vegas — the site of Perry’s Play concerts, and in select luxury stores this fall.

KatyCats Ask, ‘How Rich Do You Think Your Fans Are?’

In a press release about the mushroom purses, Perry said, “I’ve had an affinity for these dazzling minaudières from the moment that I could afford one. This exclusive piece is the ultimate memorabilia for ‘Play.’”

On Perry’s social media post, many fans commented on how beautiful the purse was, saying they were “obsessed” and loved the design. But once people figured out the price, even Perry’s most die-hard fans started commenting with surprise and frustration, saying they’ll never be able to afford such high-end concert merchandise.

One fan wrote, “play ‘merch’ girl it’s worth thousands of dollars, no katycat is buying it” with a crying emoji.

Another commented, “While I’m a big fan, how rich do you think your fans are? $6200 for a coin purse? Maybe if I had won the billion dollar lottery. Love ya anyways.”