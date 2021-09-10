Is Katy Perry Still Friends With Her Fiance’s Ex Miranda Kerr?

American Idol” judge and “California Gurls” singer Katy Perry has been engaged to actor Orlando Bloom since 2019.

Before Bloom was with Perry, he was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr. The “Lord of the Rings” actor shares a 10-year-old son named Flynn with Kerr. There is no beef between Perry and Kerr – far from it. The two women are good friends.

In an August appearance on the podcast “Moments With Candace Parker,” Kerr even joked that she likes Perry more than she likes her ex-husband. “I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad,” she said. Kerr even said she now sees Bloom as a brother. “And most of the time, an annoying brother,” she joked.

Kerr has been married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel since 2017. The couple has two sons together, 3-year-old Hart and 1-year-old Myles.

Perry was previously married to comedian and actor Russell Brand for just 14 months.

Kerr Says She’s Happy Bloom Found Someone

In a May interview with People, the former Victoria’s Secret angel opened up about co-parenting with Bloom and how she feels about his relationship with Perry.

“I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” Kerr told the outlet.

She added that it makes it easier that she gets along with her ex’s new partner. “Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy. I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I’m so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated,” she said.

Are Perry and Bloom Already Married?

Perry announced her engagement to Bloom via Instagram with a photo of her wearing a diamond and ruby ring shaped like a flower. “Full bloom,” read the caption. The following August, Perry gave birth to the couple’s first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom.

“American Idol” mentor Bobby Bones let it slip in a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly that Bloom and Perry are already married. “It was so small that I did not get that invite,” Bones said. “I did not go to the wedding. And I understood why, although I was jealous,” he added.

In March, Page Six reported that Perry was spotted wearing what looked to be a wedding band on her left ring finger. Neither Perry nor Bloom has confirmed that a wedding has already taken place.

Will Perry Return to ‘American Idol’ Next Year?

In August, Deadline reported that Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan will all be returning to “American Idol” as judges next season. The audition process began in August and new episodes will premiere in the spring of 2022.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel, and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with ‘Idol’ on ABC,” Rob Mills, Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment for Walt Disney Television told Deadline.

“Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again,” he added.

READ NEXT: Two ‘American Idol’ Alums Are CMA New Artist of the Year Award Nominees