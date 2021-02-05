Ex of Former American Idol Judge Tests Positive for COVID-19

A former American Idol judge’s ex-husband and baby daddy has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Variety, Nick Cannon, who was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 until 2016, is “currently in quarantine and resting” after his coronavirus test came back positive.

Cannon Will Miss Filming for the Start of ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5

Nick Cannon is the host of FOX’s hit celebrity talent competition The Masked Singer, which began production for season 5 this week. Due to his coronavirus diagnosis and the necessary quarantine while he recovers, Cannon will have to miss filming for the first few episodes of the new season.

According to Variety, Cannon will be temporarily replaced as the show’s host by actress Niecy Nash until it is safe for Cannon to return to the set. When the season premieres in March, fans should expect to see Nash as the guest host for the first few episodes. Cannon is expected to return in fulfillment of his hosting duties later in the season.

Nash is no stranger to The Masked Singer family. Last season, she joined celebrity panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger as a guest panelist.

The Masked Singer was renewed for a fifth season in December 2020. Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and special for Fox Entertainment, told Variety, “I’m so happy to announce a new season of ‘The Masked Singer.’ This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week.”

In July 2020, Cannon’s future on The Masked Singer was called into question after anti-Semitic comments he made during a podcast interview. According to EW, the show ultimately decided to keep Cannon as their host, explaining, “He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly.”

Cannon & Carey Co-Parent Their Twin Children

Although Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon divorced in 2016 after 8 years of marriage, the two continue to co-parent their twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon. While the statement about Cannon’s COVID-19 diagnosis did not mention his kids, it is likely that they will be staying with Carey while he recovers.

According to Distracify, Carey wrote about the former couple’s commitment to their kids in her memoir. She wrote, “We will always be family and we make it work. We still have fun, reminisce, and joke. And we are both certain that Roc and Roe are indeed our light. Every day they give us new life.”

In the memoir, Carey also opened up about their decision to split, writing, “Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately, it did. It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family.”

