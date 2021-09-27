Julie Chen Moonves on Kyland’s ‘Big Brother’ Exit

One of the most dramatic moments of “Big Brother 23” happened on live television.

When Big D cast the sole vote to evict Kyland during Thursday night’s live episode, Kyland wanted some answers before he left the “Big Brother” house. Although Big D sealed Kyland’s fate with his vote, Kyland was more upset with Xavier who had nominated him and kept him on the block after winning the veto.

On his way out, Kyland asked Xavier if there was “any reason” for him going back on their final two deal. Xavier replied that it was a game and Kyland responded, “what about the game?” The situation escalated further when Kyland implied that Xavier’s nephew now had no one to look up to as a good role model.

“I would suggest you stop talking about my nephew,” Xavier warned, but Kyland didn’t back down. Longtime host Julie Chen Moonves’s voice soon came over the loudspeaker, asking Kyland to leave the house immediately.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Chen Moonves about her thoughts on the incident.

Chen Moonves Explained Why She Asked Kyland to Leave

Although the urgency in Chen Moonves’s voice made it seem like she needed Kyland to leave the house for security reasons, she told Entertainment Weekly it was more about the timing of live television.

“All I can remember is my live show producer telling me in my earpiece to ask Kyland to come out. That has happened before, and it’s always because we are live and need to protect the time we have set aside to ask the evicted houseguest questions,” she told the outlet.

Entertainment Weekly said that Kyland had insinuated he played a less cowardly game than others, including Xavier. “I don’t know if that’s what Kyland was insinuating,” she said. But one thing’s for sure, Chen Moonves doesn’t think Xavier played a cowardly or dishonorable game.

Chen Moonves Says Xavier Has Done ‘Pretty Much Everything’ Right

When asked about each of the final three houseguests’ chances of winning the game, Chen Moonves told Entertainment Weekly, “I feel this is his (Xavier’s) game to lose. What has he done wrong? Nothing. What has he done right? Pretty much everything. End. Of. Story.”

Of Xavier, she added, “my guess is, if he makes it to the final two, he will present his case beautifully. He is a lawyer. He was made to play this game.”

THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO READ SPOILERS ABOUT THE FINAL HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD COMPETITION.

Is There a Possibility That Xavier Could Lose?

The “Big Brother 23” finale is Wednesday, September 29. At this point, there’s really no more social strategizing to be done. It all comes down to the competitions.

Rounds 1 and 2 of the final Head of Household competition have already taken place. Xavier won round 1 and Azah won round 2. That means Xavier and Azah will face off in the final competition of the summer. And while it’s likely that Xavier will win, it’s not guaranteed. Azah did beat him in one HOH competition.

There is $750,000 on the line for both Azah and Xavier in this final competition. Whoever wins is almost certainly going to take Big D to the finals. That means whoever loses comes in third place, winning no money.

