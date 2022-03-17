Fans Slam ‘Big Brother 23′ Alums’ New Announcement

“Big Brother 23″ alums Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Sarah Beth Steagall, Whitney Williams, Travis Long, and Brent Champagne are hitting the high seas.

Fans wishing to get to know the former houseguests better can go on a “BB23 at Sea” cruise from New Orleans to Cozumel, Mexico in August 2022. The cruise will include Q&As with the BB23 alums as well as “Big Brother 24” watch parties.

Hannah Chaddha announced the cruise on Twitter, writing, “can you think of anything better than big brother, mexico, and a cruise?!” But fan’s reactions to the announcement have been mixed. One Reddit user posted a screenshot of Chaddha announcing the cruise on her Instagram story and wrote, “This has been the longest “15 minutes of fame” of any cast I can remember.”

Many “Big Brother” fans commented on the post, agreeing that they didn’t care to go to such an event. “Who are the people who go on cruises with the BB23 cast? I have no issues with any of the cast, but this sounds like a fever dream/nightmare for me,” one Reddit user wrote.

“This is so on brand for modern social media fame. Do nothing, be relatively inoffensive, and desperately cling to any and all attention you can get. I generally rooted against Xavier because he was a predictable and boring winner, but my respect for him goes up by the day,” another wrote. The comment refers to “Big Brother 23” winner Xavier Prather, who has been relatively quiet online post-season.

One BB23 Alum Clapped Back at the Haters

Some fans took to the comments of Chaddha’s tweet about the event to criticize her. “Do you see any other Bb cast doing this? Didn’t you just get an emt license? Why are you cruising over helping people wtf,” one Twitter user wrote. Chaddha announced on Twitter that she had passed her EMT exam in February.

Whitney Williams came to Chaddha’s defense and responded to the tweet. “You sound ridiculous 😂 Hannah’s young and has worked her A** OFF at school, she’s more than allowed to celebrate her hard (work) with an all expenses paid vacation,” she tweeted.

When the same Twitter user then said that the BB23 cast needs “to stop trying to maintain relevancy,” Williams replied, “We were asked to go on a PAID VACATION 🤔 were we supposed to turn it down at risk of some melodramatic keyboard hero perceiving us as seeking relevancy? Lmao get a better hobby.”

‘Big Brother 23’ Alums Are Rumored to Be Joining the Cast of ‘The Challenge: CBS’

Rumors have begun to swirl about who will be joining the cast of “The Challenge: CBS.” The CBS version of the MTV competition show will feature cast members from other CBS reality shows, including “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor,” and “Big Brother.”

According to the spoiler Twitter account @happygolucky, the cast will include “Big Brother 23” alums Derek Xiao, Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, and Azah Awasum. Cast members from the CBS dating show “Love Island,” including Cashay Proudfoot and Shannon St. Clair, are also rumored to be joining the show.

The official cast list has not been released yet.

