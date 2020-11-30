‘Big Brother’ Alum Reveals She’s Expecting in Gorgeous Photoshoot

There have been so many exciting new additions to the Big Brother family late. Bridgette Dunning of season 18 just revealed on Instagram that she and her husband Kristopher Tolnai are expecting their first child, which comes on the heels of Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf welcoming baby No. 2, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas also welcoming baby No. 2, and Amanda Zuckerman and her husband announcing they are expecting baby No. 2.

So many new Big Brother family members!

Bridgette and Kristopher Did a Woodsy Pregnancy Photoshoot to Announce Their Joyous News

In an Instagram post captioned, “I am so in love with you already. Can’t wait to meet you,” Dunning and Tolnai are standing in the forest looking so in love — and so pregnant! It looks like they won’t have long to wait to welcome their new baby into their family.

Dunning is a traveling ER nurse and Tolnai is a firefighter in the Bakersfield, California area. They made their relationship Facebook official in early 2017 and got engaged in September 2018. The two were married on June 29, 2019, with Dunning writing on their wedding video post, “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect @kristolnai you are my best friend and I love you so much!” and captioning a photo from the big day with, “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! I am so excited and proud to stand beside my husband and start this new chapter of our lives together! Thank you to all of our friends and family who came together to witness our marriage and celebrate with us! We love you and hope to see you again soon! (this is what I was trying to say when I picked up the mic and started crying instead).” Dunning also captioned their one-year anniversary photo, “It’s you and me forever baby,” so it sounds like she and Tolnai are very much in love.

Dunning’s fellow Big Brother alum Lydia Tavera did the hair and makeup for the wedding, and their wedding photographer was Philip Alan Photography, who revealed on Facebook that Dunning’s wedding was his sixth Big Brother wedding! In fact, Alan is like the unofficial Big Brother photographer — he did Reilly’s pregnancy photoshoot and has also taken some gorgeous shots of Dunning, Keesha Smith, Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Franzel, Morgan Willett, and many more.

It looks like Dunning and Tolnai love to stay active. They run footraces together, like the Tofurkey Trot and the Bay to Breakers. They also took a trip to Niagara Falls right before they got engaged.

Dunning Fellow ‘Big Brother’ Alums Were Quick to Congratulate Her

The pregnancy announcement is full of other Big Brother cast members offering their congratulations and best wishes, including Frank Eudy, Nicole Anthony, Paul Abrahamian, and

Fellow Big Brother 18 cast member and recent all-star Da’Vonne Rogers wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhhhh OMG !!!!!! I’m legit about to cry! I’m so happy for you. Congratulations beautiful!!”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Mourns the Loss of His Mom