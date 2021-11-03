Caitlyn Jenner Said O.J. Simpson ‘Obviously Killed’ Nicole Brown Simpson On ‘Big Brother VIP’

Caitlin Jenner is one of the houseguests on “Big Brother VIP,” the Australian version of “Celebrity Big Brother.” The show was filmed in a “hotel” that was built especially for the show in Sydney’s Olympic Park, Metro reported. As you can imagine, Jenner is creating quite a stir, in a promo for the show, she said to another houseguest “You’ve probably never met a trans person,” and then goes on to try to explain the concept of transgender people.

In another promo, Jenner responds to someone who watched a recording of the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial and noticed that Caitlyn, who was at the time still Bruce Jenner, was there. Jenner did not mince words in describing what that was like and what her opinion of it was.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caitlyn Jenner Told the Houseguests That O.J. ‘Obviously Killed’ His Wife

In the promo for “Big Brother VIP,” Jenner is sitting on a couch with the other houseguests. Someone asked what the O.J. Simpson murder trial was like. She said, “It was an extraordinarily difficult time.” She added, “Nicole was Kris’ best friend and had been for some time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder. Obviously, he did it and he got away with it.”

Jenner went on to say, “At one point he told Nicole ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson.’ Nicole relayed that on to Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.” The houseguests all looked horrified. Omarosa looked particularly uncomfortable.

Jenner said, “We were at the courthouse. We were watching what was going on in the other room and even before the not guilty verdict, Kris turned around and said to me ‘we should have listened to Nicole, she was right right from the beginning.”

The other houseguests started commenting that it was very sad.

Kris Jenner Was Best Friends With Nicole Brown Simpson

Kris Jenner first met Nicole Brown Simpson through her first husband Robert Kardashian. Robert and O.J. met on a tennis court in 1969 and became fast friends through their love of their alma mater, the University of Southern California, the Los Angeles Times reported. Simpson was part of the wedding party when Kardashian married Kris. And Kardashian was present when Simspon met his future wife Nicole Brown in 1977. The couples were great friends and spent a lot of time together.

In the book Dirty Sexy Money: An Unauthorized Biography of Kris Jenner, the authors spoke to people close to Kris who revealed that she regrets not saying something about Nicole and O.J.’s abusive relationship that might have saved her friend’s life, OK magazine reported. A passage in the book said, “Nicole confided in Kris about the problems in her marriage to O.J. She told her O.J. was cheating with other women and that he was abusive and violent. But she didn’t feel it was her place to delve and regrets it to this day. She understands that just maybe, she could have changed the course of history and saved her friend but intervening in some way.”

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the brutal 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. Kris’ husband at the time, Robert Kardashian, was one of Simpson’s attorneys. Simpson was later found liable for the murders in a civil case brought by the Brown and Goldman families in 1997.