Chris Kirkpatrick Says He Plans On ‘Exposing’ How ‘Big Brother’ Works

Chris Kirkpatrick is a founding member of the boy band NSYNC and a contestant on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Before the season 3 cast entered the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, Entertainment Weekly asked each of the houseguests why viewers should root from them to win.

Kirkpatrick said, “I think viewers should root for me to win ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ because I’m gonna give away all the secrets. I’m gonna have fun exposing ‘Big Brother’ and saying, ‘this is how this is going on, this is why we’re always here, this is where the Diary Room is.'”

He continued on to say, “I just love the show, I love everything about it. I’m gonna love, you know, being a part of that.”

According to Reality Blurred, “Big Brother” contestants sign a contract that states they will not disclose anything about the show’s production for three years.

Kirkpatrick Said He’s Going to ‘Cry Myself to Sleep in the Diary Room’

Kirkpatrick also told Entertainment Weekly that he wasn’t looking forward to being away from his family during his stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“It’s going to be difficult being cut off from everything and not even being able to hug my son every morning or kiss my wife every morning or things like that,” the NSYNC alum said. “Hopefully I’ll deal with (it) and just cry myself to sleep in the Diary Room.”

Kirkpatrick is a big fan of “Big Brother.” In the premiere episode, his 4-year-old son Nash says, “who wants to see my HOH room.” Kirkpatrick isn’t flaunting his extensive knowledge of the show, though. In the premiere episode, Shanna Moakler asked him if he was a superfan. He said he had really only watched “Celebrity Big Brother” to see his friend Tom Green compete. Moakler is a superfan herself, but it’s unclear if she’s concealing that fact or not.

Julie Chen Moonves Says the Gala Gift Twist Gives Her ‘Stomach Cramps’

At the end of the premiere episode of “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” host Julie Chen Moonves hinted at the first twist of the season. She told the houseguests that a second power (the first power being the HOH) was up for grabs inside of a present labeled “gala gift.”

She also revealed that the power would be a blessing to one houseguest and a curse to another. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chen Moonves was tight-lipped about what the twist entails but did say, “It’s crazy. I have stomach cramps thinking about it. Makes me very, very nervous for ALL OF THEM. That’s all I will say.”

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate became the first Head of Household at the end of the premiere episode. Todd Bridges, an actor best known for “Diff’rent Strokes,” volunteered to be the Master of Ceremonies for the competition, meaning he had to sit out and risk not being safe in the first eviction.

The first live eviction episode of the season will take place on Friday, February 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Why Are The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Feeds Delayed?