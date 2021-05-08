Frankie Grande To Discuss Substance Abuse Issues In Web Series

Frankie Grande is among the star-studded group of voices from the LGBTQ community who will appear in this year’s batch of “Taimi Talks“, a live web series on the mobile app, Taimi.

“Taimi Talks” first launched in September 2020 with the goal of highlighting prominent LGBTQ+ voices. Last year’s guest speakers included historian and author Blair Imani and Alyssa Edwards of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” This year’s guests include LGBTQ-rights activist Jazz Jennings and Trixie Mattel of “Drag Race.”

Taimi is a dating app and social networking platform rolled into one. The website describes the app as “the world’s largest LGBTQ+ platform.”

When Is Frankie Grande Going Live?

Grande will be live on the app from 6:30pm-7pm EST on May 16. The Taimi blog reports that Grande will be discussing his struggles with substance abuse and his sobriety journey during his ‘Taimi Talk.’

“Frankie hopes that that his story will inspire people to open up, to share and start the very important conversation around addiction within the LGBTQ+ community, and hopefully inspire someone to get help and get sober,” the blog post reads.

Grande Has Credited Mac Miller With Helping Him Get Sober

Grande shared a touching Instagram tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller several days after his death in 2018. In the post, Grande credited Miller with helping him get sober. “He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them,” Grande wrote. Miller, who suffered a fatal accidental drug overdose in 2018, dated Grande’s sister Ariana from 2016-2018.

Grande has also admitted that he went to a “very dark place” after the 2017 Manchester Arena Bombing in which a bomb was detonated at one of his sister’s concerts, killing more than 20 people. In a 2018 Instagram post celebrating one year of sobriety, Grande wrote that “after the tragic events of Manchester, with the senseless loss of life and the fear that came from knowing my family was unsafe and that I was completely powerless to protect them”, he tried to cope by “drinking and abusing prescribed drugs.”

The “Big Brother” alum continues to speak openly about and celebrate his sobriety journey. On February 16, 2019, he shared an Instagram post celebrating 20 months of sobriety. “Today, when I look in the mirror I see a completely different man than I did 20 months ago. I see a man who knows that everything is exactly as it is meant to be,” Grande wrote in the caption. He also wrote that although the journey hadn’t been easy, he was “excited for the next chapter…and ready to face it…no matter what….sober.”

Grande Says That Social Media Addiction Is an “Epidemic”

In an April 15 appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show“, Grande stated that social media addiction “is literally ruining lives, ruining relationships.” The sober reality star warned that “people are going to turn to drugs and alcohol when it comes to comments and the fact that their egos are destroyed.”

Grande admitted to Hall that for him, social media became “an obsession, an addiction, and I didn’t know when to stop.” Hall pointed out that Grande achieved a lot of his success from creating content on YouTube and Instagram. Grande noted that social media “is a beautiful thing but it is a double edged sword.”

