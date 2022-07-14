Paloma Aguilar Is Missing From Live Feeds, Fans Suspect She Left the Game.

Season 24 houseguest Paloma Aguilar has reportedly left the “Big Brother” house. Last night, reputable “Big Brother” fan account @hamsterwatch tweeted that an inside source told them Paloma had left the game.

a source has informed me Paloma is gone #bb24 — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) July 14, 2022

The 22-year-old has been noticeably missing from the 24-hour live feeds. According to Big Brother Network, she was last seen on the feeds around 2 p.m. yesterday, Wednesday, June 13.

In addition, the houseguests have not discussed Paloma’s absence on the feeds, leading fans to believe production may have instructed them not to.

Fans are still waiting on confirmation from CBS.

Fans React to Paloma Rumor on Twitter

Fans replied to @hamsterwatch’s tweet with their thoughts on Paloma and her possible departure from the show.

“She probably either self-evicted or was removed for medical reasons,” one Twitter user wrote.

Paloma has been open about her struggles with anxiety on the live feeds.

“I mean I’m gonna believe this cause you never tweet anything unless it’s true,” another fan replied.

“She wasn’t my favorite person but hope she is ok,” a third user wrote. “She is still a person who I hope will grow from this experience.”

Did Paloma Break the Rules?

“Big Brother” fans know that the producers are pretty strict about the rules. In season 11, houseguest Chima Simone was expelled from the game for various rule violations. Most notably, throwing her microphone into the pool.

This week on live feeds, Paloma mentioned wanting to split the prize money with her fellow houseguests if she were to win the game. Talking about splitting money is a big no-no on “Big Brother.”

According to Reality Blurred, contestants are not allowed to discuss sharing the winnings with other contestants.

A Twitter user shared a clip from the feeds in which Paloma discussed splitting the money.

“I couldn’t just take that $750,000 and run with it,” she told houseguests Michael, Monte, and Ameerah.

Michael quickly cut off Paloma, telling her, “Let me pause you there. If you’re going to mention anything about splitting, don’t do it.”

Ameerah chimed in, stating, “It’s illegal. You’re not allowed to do that.”

Paloma then explained she had already figured out a way around the rule.

“I already figured a way around that,” she said. “I read that manual. I read the whole thing.”

Paloma started to explain her plan, but Monte quickly interjected. He told her that he didn’t think it was wise to talk about this while they were being recorded.

Us Weekly writer and notable “Big Brother” source Sharon Tharp tweeted earlier today about the Paloma situation.

No update from Julie about Paloma or what's going on. Sounds like the feeds will be down all day because she said it will be addressed during tonight's live eviction. #bb24 — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 14, 2022

“No update from [Julie Chen] about Paloma or what’s going on,” she wrote. “Sounds like the feeds will be down all day because she said it will be addressed during tonight’s live eviction #bb24.”

CBS has not confirmed if Paloma has left the game, nor have they spoken about the rule violation, so fans will have to wait and see if the rumors are true.

“Big Brother 24” airs on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS and Paramount Plus.

