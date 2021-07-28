Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized: Condition of ‘Better Call Saul’ Actor Unclear

Actor Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul, but his condition is not yet clear, TMZ is reporting.

The cause of Odenkirk’s health issue/collapse is also not known.

TMZ broke the news of Odenkirk’s collapse, reporting that he “went down” and crew members called an ambulance. He was shooting on Sony’s Lost in Culver City when the incident happened. Odenkirk is the star of Better Call Saul, which is in its 6th season and is a spinoff of Breaking Bad; he plays a lawyer in both.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Not Clear Whether Odenkirk Was Conscious

According to TMZ, it’s also not clear whether he was conscious when taken to the hospital, but he “is still receiving medical care” as of the evening of July 27, 2021.

TMZ reported that the incident occurred in the late morning of that same day. Variety later confirmed the TMZ report and said reps for the studio did not return calls for comment.

According to Deadline, the filming was taking place in New Mexico and started in March. It’s the show’s final season.

Odenkirk Recently Starred in the Action Film, ‘Nobody’





Play



BETTER CALL SAUL Season 6 Teaser With Bob Odenkirk BETTER CALL SAUL Season 6 Teaser With Bob Odenkirk ✅ Subscribe to us → youtube.com/channel/UC3vaqMjStMwVZIznaE39iVw?sub_confirmation=1 🔔 Turn on notifications to never miss a new upload! Better Call Saul spoilers follow. It's been a long journey, but now that AMC has renewed Better Call Saul for one last season, Slippin' Jimmy McGill is finally on the… 2021-07-20T17:12:00Z

Odenkirk is only 58 years old. He recently starred in the Hollywood action film, Nobody, and he spoke about that to Variety.

“I was at the wonderful 87eleven gym, surrounded by the top stunt actors in the world training, including people like Keanu Reeves and Jason Statham and Halle Berry,” Odenkirk said. “I’m a comedy writer, who is gradually sufferingly making my way into this discipline. I was just feeling embarrassed at how bad I was when these pros are 25 feet away.”