Fans Accuse Andy Cohen of Being High on Coke During NYE Broadcast

Andy Cohen is making headlines on the first of the year after he and Anderson Cooper did shots on live television, and got drunk during their live New Year’s Eve broadcast on CNN.

The Bravo producer and his journalist BFF appeared to have a great night together, and fans seemed to love every minute of it. At various times throughout the broadcast, Cohen made some off-hand comments, and went on a couple of pretty epic rants.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said, taking a shot at the “American Idol” host.

Later on in the night, Cohen went off on former New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio. “Watching Mayor de Blasio go on his ‘victory lap dance’ after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York…” Cohen began. “Don’t go on a rant,” Cooper pleaded, but Cohen went on. “After four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York… The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So sayonara, suckah,” he said.

And while just about everyone enjoyed the Cohen and Cooper show, there were some people who wondered if Cohen was doing more than just drinking. In fact, several people accused him of being on drugs.

Several Social Media Users Said That Cohen Did Cocaine Before the Broadcast

Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022

Following Cohen’s rants on live television, several people took to social media to discuss. While many thought Cohen was absolutely hilarious, others thought that he was on drugs, and suggested that he did coke before going live.

“Is he on coke again like he was last year?” one Redditor asked.

“Cocaine is a hell of a drug,” added another.

“Coked out, not drunk. His usual,” a third comment read.

“Sounds like coke voice to me,” someone wrote on a different thread.

“I swear every year this dude has a coked up New Years rant,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Andy was coked out. HDTV don’t lie,” read another comment.

Cohen was up fairly early on January 1, 2022, and has already acknowledged his night out. “I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody,” he captioned an Instagram post filled with stills of himself and Cooper from their New Year’s Eve broadcast.

This isn’t the first time that Cohen has been accused of using cocaine, either. Back in 2017, Kathy Griffin claimed that Cohen offered her coke before she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live!”

“Right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office in Embassy Row — which is the production company that does that s— show — if I wanted to do blow,” Griffin said in a lengthy YouTube video.

“You guys know I’m no prude but I’m like, kind of a straight edge — I thought he was kidding the first time. Just so you know, Jimmy Kimmel or Seth Meyers never asked me to do blow before going on their show. No one from ‘The View’ has ever asked me to do blow before a show,” she said.

Cohen denied Griffin’s comments, taking to Twitter to accuse Griffin of fabricating the story.

“I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up,” he tweeted.

