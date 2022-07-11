Andy Cohen Blasts Follower Who Goes After His Daughter’s Appearance

Andy Cohen is an executive producer of several Bravo shows, has his own radio show on SiriusXM and is the host of “Watch What Happens Live!”

When he is not working, Cohen spends time with his two kids, Benjamin and Lucy. Cohen welcomed his daughter via surrogate in April 2022.

“Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” he captioned an Instagram photo at the time.

Since then, Cohen has been sharing photos and videos of his little ones on social media. Of course, sharing one’s personal life comes with its fair share of feedback. Cohen receives plenty of messages on social media, whether from fans letting him know how much they love him or people feeling the need to criticize something he’s doing.

On July 8, 2022, Cohen decided to share a screenshot of a critical message he received on Instagram.

Someone Sent a Message to Cohen Suggesting He ‘Comb’ Lucy’s Hair

Cohen doesn’t often put people on blast, but for whatever reason, he decided to share a direct message that he received about his daughter. Lucy was born with a full head of hair and looks just like her big brother, Ben.

Apparently, someone didn’t approve of Lucy’s hairstyle and went after Cohen about it.

“Maybe comb your daughters hair? It’s a train wreck! Cutie pie kids though..” someone wrote to Cohen. He took a screenshot and shared it on his Instagram Stories.

“Can you imagine feeling good about sending this?????” Cohen wrote on the pic.

Cohen Is Spending Some Quality Time With His Kids

While some people may be annoyed that Cohen isn’t keeping baby Lucy’s hair perfectly styled, he doesn’t seem to be letting it ruin his summer fun.

On July 1, 2022, Cohen appeared to be taking a bit of a vacation with his littles. He hopped in the car with Ben and Lucy and headed out of the city. As he was driving, Cohen shared a video to his Instagram feed in which both of his kids were crying in the backseat.

“Summer should be fun,” he captioned the post. He received some tips and advice from several Bravolebrities.

“It goes quick,” Dolores Catania of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” wrote.

“ust breathe deeply and slowly. After a while, if you know they are safe, you’ll learn to tune them out and it won’t even phase you anymore. (Kind of like a housewife reunion) Lol!” former RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita added.

“Oh Andy hahahahha!!! If this doesn’t speak every level of truth than I don’t know what does lol! You’re doing great sweetie!!!” former “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi said.

On July 9, 2022, Cohen shared another post to his Instagram Stories, this time featuring a whining Ben. Cohen told his son that he could go to his room to carry on the whining or he could choose to watch “Sesame Street.”

“One or the other. You decide,” Cohen told Ben.

