Andy Cohen Responds to Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay

Andy Cohen is showing support to former Bachelor star Colton Underwood after he came out as gay on April 14. Underwood made this announcement in a new interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

“You’re free now, @Colton,” Cohen wrote on Twitter in response to Underwood’s coming out. “A toaster is on its way. Great interview @RobinRoberts.” In his Tweet, Cohen also included an emoji of a gay pride flag.

Cohen himself identifies as gay and opened up about his story with Oprah Magazine in July 2019. “I remember when I had to come out on TV,” Cohen said. “It was during the first Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion in 2009, and Teresa Giudice’s husband said something that Danielle Staub thought was homophobic, or disrespectful to gays. We had a conversation about it, and Theresa said it wasn’t offensive. I said—and this is way before I started inserted myself into anything—’Look, I have to say, I’m the only gay guy in the room. I am gay, and it was not comfortable to me.’ At the time, it was kind of a big deal, because I hadn’t come out publicly on TV.”

Colton Underwood Struggled With His Sexuality

In Underwood’s interview with Robin Roberts, the star revealed that he struggled with his sexuality for many years. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood said during his pre-taped interview on Good Morning America. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood also admitted that when he got the news that he would be on The Bachelor, he thanked God for making him straight. “I used to wake up in the morning and pray for him to take the gay away,” Underwood said. “I used to pray for him to change me.”

Underwood continued, “I can list a bunch of different things but they’d all be excuses. I think overall the reason why now is I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this. I got to a place where I’d rather die than think I was gay.”

When Underwood was crowned as The Bachelor, he left his season with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. Two years later, the couple split and Randolph filed a restraining order against the star. Randolph accused Underwood of stalking her and placing a tracking device on her car, according to TMZ. Underwood denied these allegations and the order was then dropped.

Colton Underwood Said That This Is the ‘Happiest’ He’s Ever Been

After coming out as gay, Underwood told Robin Roberts that he has never been happier. “I’m emotional but I’m emotional in such a good, happy, positive way,” Underwood said. “I’m like the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me.”

Underwood added, “I wish I would have had faith in my friends and my family a little bit more. The only reason I’m sitting down with you today is because I have the love and the support of my friends and my family.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Baby: Photos