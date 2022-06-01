Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Criticized After Posting Instagram Story With Son

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor exited the Bravo series following its eighth season. The couple, who wed in 2019, share a 1-year-old son named Cruz.

On May 29, Cartwright and Taylor took to their Instagram Stories to share pictures taken at a Dave & Busters, where their friend, Janet Elizabeth, was celebrating her bachelorette weekend. A Reddit user shared two of the photos on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. The first image showed Cartwright posing with her friends, including her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Ariana Madix. In the following snap, Taylor stood next to Cartwright, who held Cruz.

“Ariana hanging out with Brittany at a bachelorette, Jax in the vicinity,” read the Reddit post’s caption.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Opinions on the Photos

Several Reddit users shared that they disapproved of the fact that Taylor and Cartwright brought their son to Dave & Busters for a bachelorette weekend event.

“Ok, probably just a personal pet peeve of mine, but who brings a kid to a bachelor/ette party event? Brittany is absolutely the type to bring Cruz everywhere, and that’s the worst kind of parent to be around IMO (Of course, maybe the bachelorette was fine with it, and if so I’m just being a hater lol),” wrote a commenter.

“Lol I live in a big drinking, tourist town and there’s no shortage of people bringing their babies into bars (during the day). I personally don’t get it either, especially some place like D&B. I feel like it would be exhausting dealing with a baby somewhere so loud and colorful and with so many people lol,” added another.

“I agree with you. Jax had no business crashing that with their kid. He was obviously not there to celebrate the bride, so why not doing the decent thing and giving everyone some space? But maybe he’s the kind of parent that just can’t be trusted to keep the kid in one piece for a few hours, or just refuses to let Brittany have any alone time,” commented a different person.

“Even as a mom (who’s absolutely obsessed with my son and blessed he’s the chillest kid) I would NEVER do this. If you don’t have a true partner or a babysitter, you just can’t go and it’s that simple. The point is to let loose and focus on the bride to be. I’m not even anti kids in bars – my girlfriends and I used to take turns strapping my infant son in the sling and would go to the bar and take shots 😂 but I feel like it’s different because it’s a monumental event to celebrate one special person and you’re likely to be distracted playing mom. Just no. It’s also just dangerous to let your whole identity get wrapped up in a small human who is going to make a life of their own soon enough. You need time to be a separate person and it actually makes you a better mom. I would’ve sent her and the wee one back home if I were the bachelorette lol,” shared a commenter.

“I have never seen a baby at an adults party, especially a bachelor/ette party. Could you see if someone did that to jax and Brittany’s party, they would have blown a gasket, not casket lol. Why would anyone bring a baby to an adult party where people are drinking, also, covid is still infecting people, it is still getting people very sick. I just wish they would go away to Kentucky or Florida, and work with the horses or donkey’s shoveling their horse manure lol,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“It’s super cute to bring your kid to a bachelorette party…….😳,” chimed in a sixth person.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Her Husband in April 2022

During an April 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Cartwright claimed that she had not watched “Vanderpump Rules” before she joined the show’s cast during its fourth season. She clarified that her mother and friends had watched the series and had warned her that Taylor was notorious for being “a bad boy.”

“I’ve always been like attracted to that. I don’t know why, but I’ve always loved the bad boys and stuff, my entire life. And now, he’s an amazing husband and an amazing father and he’s just turned into this dream guy and I’m just very lucky,” said Cartwright.

She then revealed that she and Taylor plan on eventually leaving Los Angeles to be “closer to family.”

“[Taylor’s] family’s in Michigan, my family’s in Kentucky, we want to have more kids so it would be great to have some help. We don’t even have a babysitter yet,” shared the mother of one.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ star channels Marilyn Monroe for NSFW photoshoot