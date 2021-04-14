Cameran Eubanks Talks ‘Southern Charm’ Return in Exclusive Interview

Southern Charm alum Cameran Eubanks is telling all about motherhood, reality television, and her life since the Bravo franchise. Eubanks joined Southern Charm as the voice of reason during the first season in 2014. The mom of one left the show prior to filming season seven in 2020.

“The drama on reality TV lately has taken a dark turn and become something I don’t want to associate myself with anymore,” Eubanks wrote in her memoir One Day You’ll Thank Me. “False accusations can be made and nasty rumors can be started for the sake of a ‘good show.’ It just started to feel a bit icky.”

Eubanks recently shared with Heavy that she’s done with reality television…for now. “I think reality television – I’ve got two reality shows under my belt now – so you can probably stick a pin in that,” she exclusively told Heavy.

But fans can still expect to keep up with Eubanks in one way or another. “I would do something on television that was non-drama related if it was offered to me,” she told Heavy while promoting her partnership with Moe’s Southwest Grill to kick off a new nationwide contest for children and a kids eat free on Sundays meal program.

“Maybe like home and garden television or something like that? That’s more my speed these days. I would definitely like to potentially write a children’s book, that might be my next project, but really I’m enjoying not having cameras in my face for once and being a mama to a wild and crazy 3-year-old.”

Eubanks Dished if She Would Ever Make an Appearance on ‘Southern Charm’

The author still keeps in touch with many of her Southern Charm co-stars, including Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and newcomer Leva Bonaparte. When asked if she would be open to appearing on the show as one of the cast member’s guests, Eubanks remained optimistic.

“I don’t know,” Eubanks laughed while thinking about it. “We’ll see if they invite me, but I don’t know, I haven’t even thought about it.”

She added that she could not be more proud of Conover. “So proud of Craig by the way,” she told Heavy. “I am in awe of everything he’s doing, and I am eating crow on all the crap I gave him about sewing those pillows, because now he’s going to be richer than every single one of us.”

Eubanks Discussed Her Transition to a No-Camera Life

Many fans know Eubanks from her time on Southern Charm, but she originally made her reality television debut on The Real World: San Diego in 2004. When asked if it was weird transitioning from cameras in her face to a normal life, Eubanks said it was quite the opposite.

“It’s not weird at all, it’s actually a positive thing,” the One Day You’ll Thank Me author shared with Heavy. “It takes a lot of anxiety and stress out of your life.”

She added, “Now what was weird was when I did The Real World. With Southern Charm, you don’t have cameras in your face everyday. You film for an hour here and an hour there, but with The Real World, it was literally 24/7 you had a camera in your face, so that was much more of an adjustment for me than leaving Southern Charm.”

Eubanks shared that she was thankful for her time on The Real World, because it made her Southern Charm filming more natural. “It was not hard for me [to be authentic], because I did have prior experience of being on The Real World,” she told Heavy. “When you’re literally video taped 24/7, even when you’re asleep, you kind of have no choice but to be yourself. For me, the biggest concern was worrying about what you were going to say or who you could upset or how something could be potentially misconstrued through editing.”

Eubanks partnered with Moe’s Southwest Grill to promote their kids eat free on Sundays meal program as well as their “Moe’s Mini Chef” contest. Kids will have the chance to submit their own kids meal creation with the winner’s item being on menus across the country. “We love Moe’s, we are there several times a week,” Eubanks told Heavy.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts to Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Baby