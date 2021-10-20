Was Craig Conover Dating Paige DeSorbo While Still With His Ex?

Bravo stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have confirmed they are a couple, but there were rumors about their relationship for months before that — despite the fact that Conover had a girlfriend.

DeSorbo and Conover filmed the Bravo spinoff “Winter House” together in Vermont in early 2021, but many fans have wondered how platonic it was between the “Summer House” beauty and the “Southern Charm” star.

In April 2021, DeSorbo shot down rumors that the two were romantically involved. She told the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that she and Conover were “1,000 percent not dating” and were just “friends.“ At the time, Conover was dating Natalie Hegnauer.

“I would never like disrespect a girlfriend or anything,” DeSorbo said on the podcast. “Craig is very respectful. He would never cheat on a girlfriend, and like, he certainly would never cheat on a girlfriend with me. And, and so none of that happened.”

That same month, Conover told Us Weekly that filming the Bravo mashup series was hard on his relationship—but not because he wanted to hook up with DeSorbo at that time. He told the outlet that it was hard “seeing other people pair off and do their thing” and that he missed his girlfriend.

“So it was more just lonely and you wish they were there to kind of enjoy it. There’s a lot that happens in ‘Winter House,’ but no, I’m still with my girlfriend, Natalie, here in Charleston.”

So when did Conover’s relationship with DeSorbo turn from friends to more?

DeSorbo Set the Record Straight on the Timeline of Her Romance With Conover

In an October 18, 2021 interview with Us Weekly, DeSorbo revealed that she first met Conover three years ago and that he was single, but when they reunited in the “Winter House” in February 2021 he was dating Hegnauer.

“When we got to Vermont, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. So, I was a little bummed when I first got there,” DeSorbo admitted of their reunion in early 2021. “But, of course, he was absolutely respectful to his girlfriend. And I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now.”

The fashion designer teased that fans will get to see how things play out “toward the end” of their “Winter House” vacation. But she clarified there was no cheating involved.

“I would never go for someone who had a girlfriend,” DeSorbo told Us. ”That’s just so not me. So it all happens the way it was supposed to.”

DeSorbo & Conover Both Ended Long-Term Relationships In the Past Year

Before starting up with Conover, DeSorbo had been single since October 2020, when she ended her relationship with longtime boyfriend Perry Rahbar, according to People.

Conover had been dating his girlfriend, Hegnauer, for about a year before their split in May, 2021, per Reality Blurb. But the split didn’t come as a shock to fans. Two months before heading to Vermont to film “Winter House,” he had hinted at relationship troubles with Hegnauer after holing up with her amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As quarantine lifted and we got back to our real lives, that’s kind of when we faced some of the real pressures,” he told People. “It has been a challenge.”

DeSorbo, who lives in New York City, told Us she is now enjoying a “very real” and “very new” long-distance relationship with Conover, who’s still based in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We actually love long-distance,” the “Summer House” star said, adding that it’s “fun” to jump on a plane to go and see her man after a busy work week.

“I feel like we’re more present with each other when we are together,” she said. “We’re not on our phones and we plan and do fun things.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Winter House’ Trailer