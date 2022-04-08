Bravo Star Reveals Plans to Marry Girlfriend

Bravo stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have only been dating since last fall, but a wedding could be in their future.

The 29-year-old “Summer House” star and the 32-year-old “Southern Charm” veteran have gotten serious since first hooking up while filming the Bravo summertime show—so much so that a proposal may not be too far off.

In January 2022, DeSorbo told Page Six that “it would be crazy” to make any big decisions about living together or getting engaged in the first year of dating, but she did note that she and Conover have “similar values.”

During an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop, DeSorbo joked that if she can “trick” Conover into an engagement ring, she will do it.

But Conover sounded much more serious about the situation in a recent interview.

Here’s what you need to know:

Craig Conover Opened Up About His Relationship With Paige DeSorbo

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Conover explained why his relationship with DeSorbo is deeper than what he had with his past girlfriends Naomie Olindo and Natalie Hegnauer. He noted that as entrepreneurs, he and DeSorbo share “kind of a unique thing” in “being in this business together.”

“It’s an adult relationship,” he said.

The Sewing Down South founder also revealed that he has talked about marriage with DeSorbo.

“We talk about marriage and having kids and the things we agree on — and don’t disagree on — and we really hope to be married,” he said. “She does feel like ‘the one,’ and I think she feels the same.”

Craig Conover Reportedly Talked About Marrying Paige DeSorbo During a Fan Q&A

During a recent podcast tour with Austen Kroll, Conover addressed his relationship with DeSorbo when fans asked about it. A report from a fan shared by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account teased that Conover told the crowd he planned to propose to DeSorbo at the one-year mark of their relationship and that he had already picked out a ring.

Another attendee clarified that Conover revealed that DeSorbo “doesn’t want to get engaged before a year so he would do it after the one-year mark.”

“She has shown him a few rings she likes, he wanted to give her a ring for her right hand but ended up getting a necklace she didn’t like and said ‘it’s the thought that counts’ and said she would be returning it,” the fan wrote. “He is absolutely smitten by her, I can see them getting engaged by the end of the year.”

In February 2022, Conover and DeSorbo mused about their dream wedding location, with the “Southern Charm” star saying he would like to exchange vows on “an island somewhere,” according to Us Weekly.

“Do I look like someone who’s getting married on a beach?” DeSorbo cracked. “Does it look like I’m not going to wear shoes at my wedding?”

After Conover suggested the Bahamas as a possible wedding locale, the “Summer House” star replied, “If we can see the ocean, I’ll compromise with that, but I’m not getting married on the beach.”

