Inside Dolores Catania’s Romance With New Boyfriend Paul Connell

Dolores Catania shared stunning new photos with boyfriend Paul Connell as new details emerged about how she met him.

The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who recently broke up with Dr. David Principe, her boyfriend of four years, shared Instagram photos of the new man in her life as they vacationed together on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.

“My favorite lifeguard,” the RHONJ star captioned one beachside photo of her new beau, Paul Connell, adding red heart emoji.

A day later, Catania followed up her Instagram official status with a stunning black and white pic that shows her wrapping her arms around Connell’s neck. The Jersey-based mom of two looks smitten in the photo, which you can see below.

And now, a close friend of Catania’s is sharing more details about the RHONJ star’s happy relationship with her new man.

Dolores Catania is ‘Obsessed’ With Her New Boyfriend Paul Connell & Spends All of Her Time With Him

In a new interview with Page Six, Catania’s close friend Tom Murro revealed that the Bravo star is “very happy” in her new relationship with Connell.

“He’s a really nice guy,” Murro said of Connell. “It’s pretty new, but you can tell that they make a great match.”

Another insider revealed that Catania and Connell are “pretty much obsessed with each other” and “practically glued at the hip.”

“She and Paul definitely have a type of chemistry that she’s never felt before,” the source added.

The outlet revealed that Catania met Connell through a mutual friend. He works as an electrician in New York City.

Catania & Connell Bonded Over Their Mutual Passion for Philanthropy

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans know that Catania is a philanthropist and is passionate about giving back to her community. She was even presented with the key to her hometown of Paterson, NJ for her charitable work involving animal rescues and local women’s and children’s shelters, according to BravoTV.com.

A source told Us Weekly that one of the things that drew Catania to Connell was his mutual passion for philanthropy.

“She likes him a lot and they have a lot in common,” the insider dished. “She’s attracted to him on a deeper level, especially his charitable side and giving back which is something she does all the time.”

Murro also confirmed that Connell is “really involved in giving back” to the same New Jersey community that Catania loves.

“He just donated a ton of toys to a kids’ charity in Paterson,” Murro said of Connell.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be given the gift of seeing Catania’s relationship with Connell blossom on camera, as the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” finished filming before the two started dating.

But Connell already has the seal of approval from at least two of Catania’s friends. Connell’s Instagram page is set to “private,” but he is followed by both Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs. It remains to be seen if Catania’s protective ex-husband, Frank, also approves of the romance.

