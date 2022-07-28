Jeff Lewis Weighs in on Jill Zarin’s Feud With Tamra Judge

Former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis is sticking up for his friend, Jill Zarin.

During a July 26 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen asked Lewis his opinion about the ongoing feud between “Real Housewives” stars Tamra Judge and Zarin. The two got into it earlier this month after Zarin accidentally leaked the news that Judge would be returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in an Instagram story, according to Page Six. Judge later responded to Zarin calling her the “thirstiest b****,” in a video via Twitter. The star’s return to the show was announced during a WWHL episode on July 19.

“I defended Jill, because there was a lot of reports that this was happening, that Tamra was coming back, and then she announced it,” Lewis explained during the WWHL After Show.

“I know, but she kind of confirmed it,” host Andy Cohen chimed in.

“I know, I know, but I just feel like we all knew about it, we all heard about it, Jill talked about it,” Lewis responded. “Tamra was very angry about it, and I actually even spoke to Tamra about it, but yes, but I don’t blame Jill, I really don’t.”

Later during the segment, Lewis also added about Zarin, “I love her, she’s a really kind person.”

Zarin’s Daughter Also Came to Her Mom’s Defense

Ally Shapiro IG story 7/16 pic.twitter.com/dAgtzlWgvr — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) July 17, 2022

After Judge went off on Zarin for leaking the news, Zarin’s daughter, Ally Shapiro, took to her Instagram stories to defend her mom. Zarin happened to share the news about Judge while she was on her way to their Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons, benefiting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust, Zarin’s late husband.

“There’s a lot I want to say right now,” Shapiro wrote in the Instagram story, which was obtained by Heavy at the time. “I’m really emotional about all the fighting going back and forth, especially on the day of our event, the first time since Covid and second since Bobby passed. Instead of it being about that, it was about gossip and rumors.”

Shaprio continued, writing, “My mom loves Tamra and Vicki. We were in our way to the event and she quickly posted to her subscribers. She doesn’t know any more than anyone else. I even heard other housewives were coming back and not to the OC. Idk why it’s falling on her shoulders.”

One ‘Real Housewives’ Star Cried When She Learned of Judge’s Return to the Franchise

While Zarin might be happy for Judge that she got the opportunity to return, one former “Real Housewives” star is taking it a bit harder. In an interview with OK! Magazine published on July 26, Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she cried when Judge told her the news about her comeback.

“She [Tamra] said, ‘I want you to be the first to know.’ I started crying immediately,” Gunvalson said. “There was a buzz out there [about her return], but there was also a buzz out there about mine.”

Gunvalson continued, “I thought my phone’s gonna ring next. Then I asked her, if she was asked for a friend or full time role and she goes, ‘They want me back full time.’ I thought, ‘Okay, well I have to be happy for it,’ she really wants it really bad. She’s so good on TV.”

