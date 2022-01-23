Katie Maloney Defends Lala Kent After Bravo Star Calls Her a ‘Cheater’

Katie Maloney has Lala Kent’s back. The “Vanderpump Rules” star came to the defense of her co-star after a fellow Bravo personality called her a “cheater.”

Three months after Kent’s high-profile split from her fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett, Maloney fired back at comments made about her by “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

In January 2020, Gharachedaghi hit Twitter after Kent told Page Six she ignored “red flags” during her five-year relationship with Emmett. In her first rant, Gharachedaghi slammed Kent for publicly trash-talking the father of her baby in interviews.

“Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s*** ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child,” Gharachedaghi wrote.

In another post, she called out Kent as a ”cheater” amid Kent’s claims that Emmett had an “ongoing” history of being unfaithful during their five-year relationship.

“If I recall correctly u were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?” Gharachedaghi wrote of Kent, in reference to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder’s onetime back seat hookup with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ariana Madix.

Katie Maloney Said GG Gharachedaghi Had No Reason to Speak About Lala Kent’s Personal Situation

In an interview with Page Six, Maloney called out Gharachedaghi for inserting herself into Kent’s personal business.

“It’s hard when people don’t really know enough about the situation,” Maloney said of Gharachedaghi. “You don’t really know what you’re saying here. Why [is GG] publicly speaking on something that has nothing to do with [her]? It’s a little weird to me.”

She also noted that no one in their circle considered Kent’s dalliance with Madix — which took place when she was in a relationship with Emmett and Madix was with Tom Sandoval — a cheating situation.

“We were all there in real-time for that and no one’s calling her a cheater for that,” Maloney said.

The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran made it clear that she is Team Lala and no longer speaks to Emmett. She also said it wasn’t difficult for her to cut the film producer out of her life when she found out what he did to Kent.

Lala Kent Previously Claimed Emmett Wasn’t ‘Mad’ About Her Fling With Ariana Madix & She Also Reacted to GG Gharachedaghi’s Comments

According to Bravo.com, Kent addressed her drunken hookup with Madix during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” The Bravo star revealed that Emmett wasn’t upset by her hookup with Madix.

“I mean, two good-looking people having fun, he wasn’t that mad about it,” she laughed.

She also addressed Gharachedaghi’s recent comments about her. On the January 11, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent told host Andy Cohen that the commentary from the “Shahs” star was “inappropriate,” so she unfollowed her on Instagram.

“She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is,” Kent said. “As someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a [second to] pause and have compassion. I just thought after [the split] I don’t need the negativity.”

