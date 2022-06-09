Katie Maloney Posts Emotional Goodbye to House She Shared With Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney got emotional as she moved out of her house.

Three months after the “Vanderpump Rules” star announced she was divorcing her husband, Tom Schwartz, she officially parted ways with him by moving out of the Valley Village, California home they owned together. The exes purchased the modern farmhouse-style home in 2019 for $1.925 million, according to Dirt.com, but even after separating they continued to live together.

On her “You’re Gonna Love me” podcast, Maloney, 35, told fans that the living situation with her ex was “not going to be forever” and that they were just getting the house ready to put on the market. In recent weeks, she shared photos of moving boxes as she packed up for the move.

Katie Maloney Posted a Photo of Her Final Moments in the House She Shared With Tom Schwartz

On June 9, 2022, Maloney posted to Instagram to reveal she had moved out of her house. The pic showed the Bravo star sitting on the hardwood floors in the emptied-out home. In the caption, she revealed that she was hurting as she ended this chapter of her life with Schwartz, whom she had been with for 12 years.

“I hate goodbyes,” Maloney wrote. “And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive. Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home.”

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to Maloney’s emotional goodbye.

“I love you,” wrote Maloney’s bestie, Stassi Schroeder

“You make it you take it nights will never be forgotten!” added former VPR star Max Boyens.

Dayna Kathan also sent love to Maloney, and Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett posted heart emoji.

Maloney has not yet shared a photo of her new place, but on the May 25, 2022 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, she revealed she was going to rent for a while. “We’re selling our house and then I’m going to move into an apartment,” she said. “Downsizing. Which is great because I don’t want to have to make like any big commitments, like buy a new house.”

“I just want to have like a little space that’s mine and then take some time to figure out where I want to be long term,” Maloney added. “Do I want to go to the beach, do I want to go to the east side?”

Tom Schwartz Also Shared Nostalgic Posts About the House

Ahead of the move, Schwartz also got emotional about the house. In May 2022, Maloney even documented him lounging in a hot tub on the property for a final time. “Well, that’s probably the last time I’ll ever be in here. I’ll have to get a new hot tub,” the TomTom partner said in a video posted by his ex.

On June 5, Schwartz posted a series of nostalgic posts about the move on his Instagram story. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran shared photos of stacks of moving boxes as the “nothing really matters” line from the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” played in the background. In addition, he posted a pic Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer, the dogs he shares with Maloney, with the caption, “Children of divorce.”

On the “Relations***” podcast, Maloney revealed that she will still share custody of the pups with Schwartz. “We have some of the same group of friends, and we have dogs that we’re gonna split custody of,” she said. “[Tom]’s family to me, and I’m always going to love him, so our friendship is very important to both of us.”

