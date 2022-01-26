Fans Slam Katie Maloney’s VPR Reunion Outfit on Twitter

Fans were not impressed with Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s “Vanderpump Rules” reunion dress and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the season 9 reunion aired and there were quite a few cast members not in physical attendance, Katie being one of them.

On December 10, 2021, Katie revealed her look and let viewers know she wouldn’t be at the reunion in person due to being “sick the morning of the reunion.”

Also missing from in-person filming was Katie’s husband, Tom Schwartz, and Lala Kent.

Now that fans have seen the look on-air, it’s revamped the viewer’s hatred for her all-pink ensemble.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Slammed Katie for Being the ‘Worst Dressed’ & Wearing ‘Insane Evening Gown Gloves’ for a Zoom Call

Katie with these gloves, someone tweeted along with a GIF of someone saying “why?”

Another fan tweeted about the size of Katie’s skin-tight dress. “Katie’s dress!? WHY?! I was rooting for her! Looks like 10 pounds of shit in a 5 pound bag. Her poor boobs need SEAL Team 6 to come and free them with an ax & a blowtorch.”

Another fan tweeted, “Katie’s dress looks UNCOMFORTABLE I’m sorry.”

“What was Katie wearing? Her hair and makeup was on point but the Marilyn Monroe outfit with the gloves? I didn’t get the memo,” another person tweeted.

“‘What is Katie wearing Tired face’ – something i tell myself every episode of vanderpump,” another fan wrote.

“Katie is easily the worst dressed one on the cast,” someone tweeted.

“Katie Maloney put on those insane evening gown gloves to sit in her living room on zoom lmao,” another person tweeted.

Of course, there were a few fans that did like Katie’s reunion glam.

“Katie looks really good. I love that color on her!” someone tweeted. “Katie looks amazing I love her outfit,” another fan wrote.

Ahead of the Reunion, Katie Revealed She Had Gotten ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Reactions to Her Sharing Her Abortion Story on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

A big storyline for Katie in season 9 was her trying to get pregnant. Katie voices how difficult it was having fertility issues while watching her friends Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, and Brittany Cartwright all having babies around the same time.

One of the bombshells Katie shared was that she had an abortion years ago just as she and Tom (her now husband) had begun dating.

“I didn’t know what kind of reaction I was going to get, but it’s been overwhelmingly positive,” she told Page Six on January 20, 2022. “I could not even keep up with the amount of messages I was getting, people reaching out and sharing their own stories with me.”

She went on to specify some of the feedback she received.

“Empowering people to feel brave and not feel shameful and hearing those stories,” she told the outlet. “those were the most special [pieces of feedback I received].”

According to the outlet, she is grateful because she knows how easily the feedback could have been negative. She says she only got “maybe five negative” comments.

“Because it could have gone the other way very easily,” she told the outlet.

