WATCH: Kristin Cavallari Dancing on Austen Kroll’s Shoulders

Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy have sparked romance rumors with Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, respectively over the last few months. Southern Charm cast member Craig Conover and Cavallari’s close friend Justin Anderson also joined Kroll and Cavallari along for their adventures.

Kroll and Cavallari first started sparking dating rumors in early December over some flirty Instagram comments. Cavallari posted a bikini photo of herself poolside and Kroll commented, “See you next week! Keep breaking the internet in the meantime.” One week later, Kroll and Conover visited Cavallari and Anderson in Nashville.

When the group took on Nashville together, they gave fans a glimpse into their travel adventures. During a dinner, Anderson went Instagram Live and the crew danced to Taylor Swift’s song “Mean.” At one point, Cavallari was dancing on Kroll’s shoulders, as seen above. The video instantly sparked romance rumors.

Conover shared with Heavy in January that three of them were initially hesitant to show off their fun times. “I remember Justin being like, ‘hey we’re going live,’ and Austen and myself and Kristin all just, it’s embedded in our brains really, we’re like, ‘no like we’re not supposed to do that, that’s not good,’ but as soon as he did, he turned Taylor Swift on and all our worries went out the door.”

Conover Dished on Kroll’s Relationship With Cavallari

Conover exclusively shared with Heavy that Cavallari and Anderson initially visited he and Kroll first in Charleston, but the foursome kept it low-key. The two Southern Charm stars the Anderson and Cavallari on a golf cart tour around Charleston, and then the four of them then grabbed dinner, and his girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer joined them. “We just hit it off, and like became really really tight,” Conover told Heavy.

The 31-year-old Sewing Down South founder added, “So we went and visited them in Nashville, and just had the best time ever and drank a lot.” As for Kroll’s relationship with Cavallari, Conover says that the two are strictly friends.

“Yes, it’s just a friendship, and ya know it was good to help Austen, it really helped Austen with his confidence and feeling that he’s good enough, because Justin and Kristin were both like, you know they’re positive people,” Conover said. “Austen was going through a lot with the breakup [with Madison LeCroy] and to hear them tell him like, ‘no you’re cool dude, like you’re fine, look how much fun we’re having,’ he was like, ‘you know what, I am good enough,’ and so it was good to see him happy.”

Kroll Has Also Addressed Romance Rumors With Cavallari

Conover isn’t the only one spilling the tea on the possible romance. Kroll’s relationship with Cavallari gets brought up during the second part of the Southern Charm reunion, airing Thursday, February 4 on Bravo.

Reunion host Andy Cohen then asked Kroll if he was dating Cavallari to which he responded, “No Andy, I’m not.”

Kroll has echoed this sentiment in the past, telling Us Weekly in November, “She [Cavallari] came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us [with Conover] had dinner. We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them and I’m gonna take a trip to see them in Nashville sometime soon.”

