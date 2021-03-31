Lala Kent Reveals Who Her Baby Looks Like

Lala Kent shared a poignant post on her Instagram page as she revealed who her newborn daughter looks like in the family. Two weeks after welcoming a baby girl with her fiancé Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules veteran paid tribute to her late father, Kent Burningham, while noting that his granddaughter has his eyes.

On what would have been her father’s 67th birthday, Lala shared a photo of him with a heartbreaking caption.

“My sweet dad – here we go, celebrating another birthday of yours without you here,” Lala wrote. “I’m a mom now… I know you know that. Ocean is beautiful. She looks like you through the eyes. I think I’m doing a pretty good job so far. I wish you could be here to see it. I know you have the best view of it all, but I can’t see you… and that’s all I want.”

Lala also wrote that she feels her father’s love and “blessings” all around her.

Lala Paid Tribute to Her Father by Giving Her Baby His Name

Lala suffered the devastating loss of her father in April 2018 after he was involved in a car accident that led to a stroke, according to Us Weekly.

In an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Lala later revealed that she was comforted by the fact that Randall had the chance to ask her dad for his permission to marry her shortly before his death.

“That makes me so happy because I am struggling with the fact that I won’t have a dad to see me have babies or get married,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder said, per People. “So it just means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed.”

Lala went on to honor her dad by making her baby’s middle name “Kent.” The baby’s full name is Ocean Kent Emmett.

Lala Kent Feels a Spiritual Connection to Her Father

Lala was extremely close to her father. A source close to the Bravo star told Us Weekly that Lala “feels a spiritual connection with Ocean and her Dad and him being on the other side” and that her transition into motherhood has been “tremendous, spiritual and peaceful.”

Lala previously told E! News that there is not a “minute” that goes by that she doesn’t think of her dad.

“I’ve gone through the struggles of wondering who’s going to walk me down the aisle, who’s going to sit there and be a grandfather to my babies. It’s just heartbreaking to me,” she said. She added that with her father’s premature death at age 64, she lost “half” of who she is.

Although she has had a difficult three years, Lala is bursting with love for her baby girl. Her fiance told Page Six that she is in the happiest place he has ever seen her now that she is a mother.

“I have never seen Lala so happy and her heart so full of love than when I see her with her daughter,” Randall revealed.

Of their baby girl Ocean, Randall also agreed that she looks like the Kent side of the family.

“She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!” the proud papa wrote on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl