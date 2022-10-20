Real Housewives Stars Comment on Lala Kent’s Risqué Instagram Pic

Lala Kent bared all for a new photo on October 19 taken in the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s hotel room shower in New York City.

“Brand new Lala just hits different,” Kent captioned the photo, which showed the mother-of-one posing nude with her back to the camera. She tagged the location as “Dream Downtown,” a boutique hotel in downtown Manhattan.

Lala Kent’s Instagram Post Was Soon Filled With Shocked Reactions From Fans & Fellow Bravolebrities Who Said the VPR Star Was Looking Great

Fans soon flooded the comments with their reactions to the steamy photo, including one who wrote, “Brand new @lalakent is absolutely stunning as always.” Someone else commented, “Oooh LaLa” with fire emojis. Another called the photo “cheeky” while others said the Bravo star’s pose and hairstyle were reminiscent of “Tinker Bell.”

Someone else asked in the comments who took the photo for Kent while several said she was giving off Britney Spears vibes. “Thought this was Britney Spears for a sec,” was just one of the comments comparing Kent to the popstar.

The post picked up more than 40,000 likes in the first couple of hours, including from Kent’s fellow Bravolebrities, “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard, “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, and “Shahs of Sunset’s” Reza Farahan to name a few. Melissa Gorga commented, “Stop” with a pair of heart-eyes emojis and Kristen Doute wrote, “that’s my girl” with a flame emoji.

Kent also got love from Margaret Josephs, who said she was “Stunning Perfection.” Hairstylist Bradley Leake wrote, “Oh no she didn’t.” Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan and “Below Deck” star Daisy Kelliher also popped up to show love in the comments.

Lala Kent Told the Audience at BravoCon That She Was Enjoying Being Single But She Also Recently Spilled That She’s Been Dating

Kent opened up about her personal life during BravoCon weekend, telling fans at various panels that she wasn’t too worried about dating a lot but was enjoying being single.

“Well, like Erika Jayne, I’m having a lot of sex,” Kent told Andy Cohen during the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” Legends Ball, Us Weekly reported.

She also spoke with the publication during the weekend event, teasing that viewers won’t see her dating on “Vanderpump Rules'” upcoming season 10 but they will see the first person she hooked up with since her engagement with Randall Emmett ended. She shared that it was a “very weird” experience because the cameras were present.

Prior to BravoCon weekend, Kent said she was open to dating and had met a man that she described as a “unicorn.” Kent told listeners on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that her friend had been trying to get her to go out with this 38-year-old mystery man and she finally did. We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time,” she confessed, adding that their time together was very enjoyable.

Kent then praised him further, according to People, telling Lewis that her new man was “very smart” and she “loves his brain.” She added, “His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn.”

