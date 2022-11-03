Fans React to Madison LeCroy’s ‘Stunning’ Throwback Look

Many Bravo stars posted their Halloween costumes over the weekend of October 29 and 30 and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy stunned fans with a throwback of her Marilyn Monroe look.

On October 29, the hairstylist wrote, “No wigs allowed” alongside a close-up photo of her glamorous look as Monroe, with her blond hair curled and sporting a red lip. She confirmed in response to one fan’s question that she wasn’t wearing a wig and it was in fact her natural hair.

Several of LeCroy’s fellow Bravo stars shared their thoughts on her look in the comments, with “Southern Charm” grand dame Patricia Altschul writing that it was “uncanny but beautiful.” Kathryn Dennis, who has opened up about wearing wigs before, wrote, “Don’t hate” with a crying laughing emoji. RHOP’s Ashley Darby complimented the “blond bombshell” while Ciara Miller, who had a romance with LeCroy’s ex Austen Kroll last year, wrote that she was “obsessed” with the look.

Fans Said Madison LeCroy Looked ‘Stunning’ & ‘Nailed’ the Look

Fans agreed with LeCroy’s fellow Bravo stars as they wrote that the look was “stunning” and “literal perfection.” Many people said she looked so much like Monroe and “nailed” the costume, with one person going so far as to say that LeCroy “won Halloween.”

The compliments continued, with one person calling LeCroy, “Madison Monroe.” Another said she looked like the actress and singer “to a T.”

However, many commenters on Reddit said that while she was looking gorgeous, the photo didn’t look like LeCroy at all. “If I saw this picture without any captions or sub groups, I would never ever even guess that this is Madison!” someone wrote. Another said, “That’s not her, is it? It definitely does NOT look like her at all.”

LeCroy’s Halloween look was in fact a throwback photo to a couples costume that she did with Kroll back in 2019, when the pair dressed up as Marilyn Monroe and President John F. Kennedy, as People reported at the time.

Madison LeCroy Is Getting Married to Brett Randle Later This Month

LeCroy’s Halloween look capped off the month of October for the reality star, who is set to have a big month in November as she will be walking down the aisle later this month. LeCroy will be marrying Brett Randle, just over one year after the couple got engaged.

She previously revealed that her wedding will be very small and a destination wedding, so none of her “Southern Charm” co-stars will be in attendance. LeCroy told E! News that she was feeling great about having a small wedding because it was making the whole process “pretty stress-free.” She shared that she’d only have about 30 guests, mostly the bride and groom’s families, for the “very intimate” nuptials.

In fact, the wedding is set to be so intimate that LeCroy even revealed they won’t have any bridesmaids or groomsmen standing up there with them. “[My son Hudson] will actually be the only person that will be standing beside Brett,” she shared with Bravo. “We will not have a wedding party — I mean we’ll have our wedding party, but we will not have others standing up there. It will just be the two of them and I will join, of course.”

Earlier this year, LeCroy teased in an interview with Bravo that she’d found her wedding dress as well as a second dress for later in the day. While she didn’t give many details about the dress, she did say, “You will not see me in silk.”

