Madison LeCroy Runs Into Rumored Former Fling While Wedding Dress Shopping in NYC

Madison LeCroy is in wedding planning mode following her October 2021 engagement to Brett Randle, but a blast from her past came back to haunt her while she was shopping for her big day.

LeCroy told Us Weekly that she hopes to “wear as many dresses as possible” for her nuptials –“Definitely two looks for the day of, and then two looks for the rehearsal. I’m gonna change probably several times,” she told the outlet — so perhaps it’s no surprise that it entailed a trip to New York to some of the most exclusive bridal shops in the city.

But according to Page Six, LeCroy saw more than dream dresses during her Big Apple shopping spree. As the “Southern Charm” star was leaving the Vera Wang store, she ran into paparazzi taking pics of her rumored former flame, Alex Rodriguez. The outlet reported that the former MLB star was standing just “five feet away” from LeCroy and that the two “100 percent” saw each other but “didn’t “exchange pleasantries.”

Madison LeCroy Previously Claimed Alex Rodriguez Was Only an ‘Acquaintance’ But She Also Took Credit for His Split From Jennifer Lopez

In 2021, LeCroy made headlines for her rumored affair with Rodriguez while he was still engaged to superstar singer Jennifer Lopez. During the “Southern Charm” season 7 reunion, co-star Craig Conover accused LeCroy of “flying around the country” sleeping with “married men, ex-MLB players.” He then claimed that LeCroy flew to Miami to hook up with a prominent former pro baseball player, who was believed to be Rodriguez, according to Entertainment Tonight.

But in February 2021, LeCroy told Page Six that she “never met up” with Rodriguez in person. LeCroy admitted to talking on the phone with the then-engaged MLB star, but made it clear that they had “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

The outlet later reported that “the Madison LeCroy scandal” was the reason Lopez ended her engagement to Rodriguez, and that the singer was “really embarrassed by it.”

An insider told The Sun that LeCroy was upset and had “anxiety” over the affair rumors, as well as the fact that Rodriguez never stepped up to explain their innocent relationship.

“She’s furious Alex never owned up to his part in the communication they had and tried to make it seem he didn’t know her,” a source revealed, noting that Rodriguez even had LeCroy sign an NDA when they first started “talking.”

While LeCroy claimed she was ”innocent,” after Lopez rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck, the “Southern Charm” star took credit for the Bennifer reunion.

“I say you’re welcome,” she told US Weekly in June 2021, before adding, “I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that.”

Madison LeCroy Revealed She Will Not Film Her Wedding for ‘Southern Charm’ & Will Not Invite Her Co-Stars

There’s no doubt that LeCroy’s wedding guest list won’t include Rodriguez, but it also won’t include her “Southern Charm” co-stars—and it won’t be filmed for the Bravo reality show.

“The wedding is going to be super small, so therefore I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK,” she told Us.

She also plans to protect her future husband from reality TV cameras.

“It’s kind of not his thing. He’s more of an introvert,” she said. “It takes a special person to put their life out there on television. So, I respect that and am trying to protect him at all costs.”

READ NEXT: The Real Reason Craig Conover Won’t Watch Summer House