WATCH: Raquel Leviss Gives Her Ring Back to James Kennedy During VPR Reunion

It’s about the ring.

In the trailer for the season 9 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, fans got to see a sneak peek of the dramatic moment that goes down between Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy. During the reunion, the two break off their engagement, and Leviss gives her ring back to Kennedy on-camera.

“I’ve been having nightmares about our wedding day,” Leviss admits to the cast during the trailer, which was released on January 18.

Later on in the trailer, Leviss asks Kennedy, “Do you want it now?” as she clutches the engagement ring. In the background, Charlie Burnett is caught saying, “Don’t give it back,” as the cast looks shocked.

This season, viewers watched as Leviss and Kennedy got engaged after dating for five years. Kennedy presented Leviss with a diamond that was estimated to be worth around $100,000, according to Page Six.

Viewers can catch the first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion on Tuesday, January 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Leviss Revealed More About Her Breakup During an Appearance on Scheana Shay’s Podcast

During a January 7 appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Leviss opened up all about her split from Kennedy, which the two went public with in December 2020.

“It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family,” Leviss admitted during the podcast. “Especially like if we had a baby, James would make my parents out as like the not-good grandparents and kind of put that in [our kids’] heads. Just foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like, ‘I don’t want that.’ “

Leviss continued at the time, “It was kind of at Thanksgiving where I realized that I didn’t want to be in this relationship anymore, and because James does have a history of acting out and being angry, my mom and I were both concerned that he wasn’t going to have a good reaction when I told him. So I wasn’t planning on saying anything until he went out of town. He doesn’t even know this.”

Leviss Still Has Some Nice Things to Say About Kennedy Post-Split

Even though the two are no longer together, Leviss still appears to have some love left for Kennedy. Following the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 finale, which showed Leviss and Kennedy’s engagement party in Santa Ynez, California, Levis posted an emotional Instagram in which she spoke more about the speech she made during the party and how Kennedy was able to support her. During the speech, Kennedy had fed her some of her lines.

“If you really knew me, you would know that public speaking is my biggest fear,” Leviss wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo. “I put myself in uncomfortable positions so I can challenge myself and become a better speaker. You’ll see me give a toast on tonight’s episode, which I was so terrified to do I had major writer’s block the week leading up to the party. James helped me come up with something nice to say and we wrote it down on my phone.”

Leviss continued, writing, “But then, when it was time to give my speech, I was in a dilemma because between the microphone and the wine glass… I didn’t have an extra hand to read my notes. It might have seemed funny but James was there to support me and help me through my speech. I’m tearing up writing this because although we are not together anymore, I really could count on him for moral support during challenging times like this one.”

