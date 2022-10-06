‘Southern Charm’ Star Claims Thomas Ravenel Hooked up With Another Co-Star

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy has been butting heads with her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll’s, new flame on social media, but they also took things to the reunion.

LeCroy and Kroll had an on-and-off relationship for more than two years, but in December 2020, the two split for good. According to People, LeCroy is now engaged to Brett Randle, and during the filming of “Southern Charm” season eight, Kroll was dating new cast member Olivia Flowers.

In September 2022, Flowers gave an update on her romance with Kroll, telling the “Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister” podcast that the two were in a “really good place.”

One month later, the status of their relationship is unclear, but during the “Southern Charm” reunion, LeCroy made a shocking claim about Flowers’ past with a former “Southern Charm” cast member.

Madison LeCroy Teased That Olivia Flowers Hooked Up With Thomas Ravenel

Over eight seasons of “Southern Charm,” fans have heard about some unexpected hookups between the co-stars. Star Craig Conover told Bravo insider that Charleston, South Carolina, where the show is filmed is, “an incestuous small town” with exes around every corner.

In the “Southern Charm” reunion trailer, host Andy Cohen noted that everyone has shared at least one “lover” with someone else in the cast.

At that point, LeCroy called out Flowers, 30, for an alleged tryst with former star Thomas Ravenel, 60. “I think Thomas and Olivia, right?” LeCroy said of her nemesis.

Flowers’ jaw dropped as she clapped back with, “Sorry, did you just pull that out of your fake a**?”

“No, the a** is actually real,” LeCroy fired back.

Ravenel was in a tumultuous, on-and-off relationship with Flowers’ close friend, Kathryn Dennis, for years until they permanently split in 2016, according to Us Weekly. The estranged exes have two kids together, Kensie, 8, and Saint, 6.

In 2018, Deadline reported that Ravenel was “removed” from “Southern Charm” amid allegations that he assaulted several women, including his children’s nanny. The former Bravo star pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery, but the sexual assault charges against him were dropped due to lack of evidence, per ABC News.

As of this writing, Flowers has not issued additional comment about LeCroy’s claim that she had a relationship with Ravenel.

Madison LeCroy & Olivia Flowers Have Traded Insults All Season

Flowers was annoyed by LeCroy early on. When she was on her first date with Kroll, which happened to be for Dennis’ 30th birthday party, Flowers was visibly irritated when Kroll became agitated by LeCroy’s presence at the same event.

“We shouldn’t be going on our first date and be talking about homegirl,” Flowers said on camera.

After the episode aired, LeCroy posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption, “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, LeCroy revealed she took Flowers’ “homegirl” comment as a “dig” because they aren’t friends. She also vowed to continue to shade Flowers as long as necessary.

During the “Southern Charm reunion, she also said something else that may have gotten under Flowers‘ skin. After host Andy Cohen made a crack about rumors about Kroll’s lack of sexual prowess, LeCroy chimed in with, “Something stuck me around for three years!”

