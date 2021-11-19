Stassi Schroeder’s New Book Idea Blasted by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans

Stassi Schroeder is getting bad reviews for her second book – and it hasn’t even been published yet. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star is reportedly penning a new book due out in 2022.

Schroeder has not yet confirmed the news, but on the Bravo by Betches Instagram account, a screenshot of her upcoming title was displayed as well as a book description.

The book, titled “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” is described as Schroeder’s return from “cancellation and pregnancy with the definitive Basic B**** handbook for surviving bad days (or years).”

Schroeder’s author’s page on Simon & Schuster’s site also lists her as the writer of “Off With My Head,” so it does appear that she has a definite book deal in the works 18 months after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” over her offensive behavior toward a Black former co-star, Faith Stowers.

Vanderpump Rules Viewers Called Out Stassi Schroeder’s ‘Cancellation’

In the comment section to the book teaser, several fans took issue with the claim that Schroeder was “canceled” amid her “Vanderpump Rules’ firing.

“PEOPLE WITH BOOK DEALS HAVEN’T BEEN CANCELED,“ one viewer wrote.

“Rock bottom? I think not,” another agreed.

“This is entirely tone deaf,” a third wrote of the book idea.

“Where is Faith’s book deal?” another wanted to know. “That’s a book I would purchase and read. Insights of a WOC in the military, reality tv and being grotesquely targeted by Stassi and Kristin [Doute].”

Another commenter wrote that is “gross” for Schroeder to try to capitalize off of “being canceled.” While another noted that having a baby — Schroeder gave birth to daughter Hartford in January 20210 – “does not excuse bad behavior.”

“Maybe write about how to accept accountability for your actions??” another suggested.

Stassi Schroeder’s First Book Was a New York Times Best Seller

In 2019, Schroeder was at the height of her game as a reality star, influencer, and podcast host when she published her first book, which became a New York Times best seller. After the book, titled “Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook,” made the coveted list, Schroeder thanked her fans for their support, per BravoTV.com.

Schroeder previously told The Observer that she always wanted to be a writer. She majored in English at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.

“Thankfully my dad let me major in English writing because it was my favorite subject and I really just have always enjoyed writing,” she said. “And then once I started thinking about writing a book… like, I think one of the hardest parts is figuring out what that means and what that’s going to be specifically. I’m not going to write an autobiography because, like, what do I know?”

Schroeder also admitted that while her book proposal was “hard,” the actual writing process was even more difficult.

“I had all of these notes that I’d been compiling for years, thoughts and little mini personal essays,” she said. “ I can’t just throw that all into one Word document—that’s not how it works. “

