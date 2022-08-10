SEE IT: Stassi Schroeder Just Completely Changed Her Look

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder has completely changed her look following a trip to the salon.

The best selling author ditched her bleach blond locks and went for something darker than her usual look.

“I couldn’t take the roots one more day,” Schroeder captioned a post on her Instagram Stories, showing her fans the top of her head.

“So we got rid of them,” she wrote in a subsequent post, showing off a light brown hue. Schroeder tagged hair stylist Bradley Leake in the pic.

“Soo gorrrg. Love you & thank you for trusting me,” Leake commented on the post. Leake has done the hair of several reality television stars, including “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause, “The Bachelor’s” Hannah Godwin, and “Dancing With the Stars'” Jenna Johnson, according to the highlights saved on his Instagram page. He reshared a photo of Schroeder on his Instagram Stories after she posted.

Schroeder also shared a post on her Instagram feed where fans left feedback, most liking Schroeder’s darker ‘do.

Fans Reacted to Schroeder’s New Hair Color on Instagram

Schroeder showed off her new hair on Instagram. “It’s giving season 1 stassi… and I’m not mad at it,” she captioned the post. In the first picture, Schroeder stood in front of her closet with her darker hair on display. In the second photo, she shared a still from season 1 of “Vanderpump Rules” in which her hair was also a bit darker.

Several people shared their reactions to Schroeder’s new look in the comments section — including her husband Beau Clark.

“Damn. I keep going back and forth and you keep getting more stunning with age! #MILF,” Clark wrote.

“It’s giving Hartford as an adult vibes,” someone else commented — and this got Schroeder’s attention. “omg my heart just exploded,” the former reality star responded.

“I love all seasons of Stassi , but I’d have to say It’s giving Jennifer Anniston too me,” a third comment read. Several people felt that Schroeders color and style looked similar to the actress’ look on “Friends.”

“Are you a witch? It’s like you don’t age!! Where is this foundation of youth you’re hiding?!” another Instagram user asked.

“Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley dropped by to tell Schroeder that she’s into the color change. “I think I’m going to copy you,” Medley wrote.

Schroeder’s Hair Has Been Dark in the Past

While she was super light blond for her wedding in Italy, Schroeder has switched up her hair color in the past. In fact, her hair was fairly dark during the 2020 quarantine.

“It’s a mood: roots out, psoriasis covered face… wearing a sweatshirt of myself,” she captioned a photo of herself without fresh highlights in May 2020.

A few days later, she shared another photo in which she did her own “glam” for the virtual “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. She kept her hair on the darker side of blond throughout much of her pregnancy, too, though she lightened things up ahead of her maternity photoshoot.

