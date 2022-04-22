Tom Schwartz Speaks Out About Rumors He Hooked Up With Raquel Leviss

Just one month after “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney confirmed their split, rumors that Schwartz had moved on romantically surfaced online.

“Tom Schwartz and Raquel boldly holding hands and making out. Seems like Peter was definitely for optics. The comfort level between these two wasn’t a first time hookup. I’m shocked. Didn’t grab a picture, but I’m sure someone did,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on April 18, 2022, read.

The post has since been deleted. That could be because the information ended up being bogus — and Schwartz has confirmed it.

Schwartz Didn’t Attend Coachella

Perhaps the first step in debunking the rumor that Schwartz and Leviss were together at Coachella is to figure out if both parties were at the same place at the same time. As it turns out, Schwartz did not attend the festival.

On April 19, 2022, someone on Twitter shared the message that was sent to Bravo and Cocktails. Schwartz wasted no time responding.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella,” he wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

Most people didn’t believe the blind to begin with, mainly because Maloney and Leviss have become closer and Leviss recently made an appearance on Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast in which the two women bonded.

Interestingly, in the weeks before this rumor surfaced, Leviss was linked to her VPR co-star, Peter Madrigal. As it turns out, she did go on a date with him, and she revealed such on Maloney’s podcast. Based on what she said, things sound more friendly than romantic.

“Everyone will judge me for this. I’m judging myself for this,” Leviss said. “Last night, I went out for drinks with Peter. And it was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world ‘cuz I haven’t had an official date since the breakup,” Leviss continued.

Maloney & Schwartz Are Still Living Together

While navigating their divorce, Maloney and Schwartz are still living together, though they are sleeping in separate bedrooms.

“This living situation is not going to be forever. We are trying to finish the repairs on our home and then we plan on listing our home, selling it, and finding our own places to live,” Maloney said on the podcast episode that she recorded with Leviss.

“Obviously we don’t sleep in the same room — we are kind of like roommates. We are hanging out and our friendship is intact. We have a great friendship so through this transition we can still be loving and peaceful with one another and that’s been really nice,” Maloney added.

As far as dating goes, Maloney seems open to the idea, but she’s also taking some time to heal.

“It’s a great time to just start saying yes to things. I mean, I’m trying to say yes to things. I haven’t gone on any dates, but I’m saying yes to going out with friends and to dinner, and to just meet up with people,” she said.

