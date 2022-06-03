‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says She Would Like To Use a Sperm Donor

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent broke up with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. The reality television star and movie producer share a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean.

During a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent interviewed writer Alyssa Shelasky, who conceived her first child via a sperm donor. While recording the podcast episode, the Bravo star shared that she would be interested in doing the same if she is not in a serious relationship in “a year or two.”

“I have a baby obviously and I know I would like another one. And I would like it in a certain time period. If I don’t meet somebody, I’m absolutely getting a sperm donor,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

The mother of one then shared that she would want her potential sperm donor to look like actors Michael B. Jordan or Denzel Washington.

Lala Kent Spoke About Randall Emmett’s Other Children in May 2022

During a May 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM Radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Kent referenced that Emmett has two daughters from his relationship with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. She shared that she hoped Ocean will have a good relationship with her half-siblings.

“I have an older brother who is 15 years older than me and as we got older, we became close, so you know, Ambyr’s two kids are 12 and 8, so there will be a significant age gap between them those two and Ocean, but my only hope is that she has a close relationship with them,” stated Kent.

While speaking to Lewis, the “Vanderpump Rules” star claimed that Emmett was unfaithful throughout their relationship. She also explained why she was attracted to the 51-year-old.

“I just liked having my heart and soul taken care of. That’s what I grew up with, watching my parents and I just wanted to grow old with somebody and that’s it. I just wanted someone to protect me, to be loyal to me like I would have put Ocean’s life on him never creeping around on me and how sad is that? All I wanted in a relationship was for my person to not cheat on me,” stated Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Dating Life

Kent spoke about her daughter’s relationship with her half-siblings during an April 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. She noted that she has been in contact with Childers since breaking up with Emmett.

“We have children who are obviously half-sisters, so we will chat here and there but I can honestly say, Ambyr and I have nothing but love for each other. And we’re in a great place and I’m thrilled about it and you know, we’ve talked and it’s been nice,” stated the Bravo personality.

During the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Kent also discussed her dating life. She shared that she had been on “a few group dates,” but clarified she was not interested in having a serious relationship.

“I have nothing to offer anybody right now. And I say that meaning, I don’t have anything extra to give a new person. If I had any energy left over, it’s certainly not going to a man, I’m divvying it out between my daughter, my mom, my family,” shared the 31-year-old.

