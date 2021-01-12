How To Buy Mega Millions Tickets Online in 2021

The Mega Millions drawing has now reached $625 million as of Tuesday, January 12, 2021. But if you’re wanting to play while still avoiding crowds because of the pandemic, how can you buy tickets online? Some states make this easier than other states. Here’s a look at how you can buy Mega Millions tickets online or with an app. Don’t forget that you’ll need to get them before the cut-off time.

Some States Let You Buy Mega Millions Tickets Online

Some states allow you to buy tickets online through their official websites. These services require that you be a resident or have a mailing address in the state, be physically in the state when you order, and be over a certain age (typically 18.) Other terms may vary. (Note that the list below may not be all-inclusive.)

Arkansas

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

California

See the section below about Lottery.com for details on how to buy through that website in your state.

Colorado

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

Georgia

If you’re in Georgia, you can buy tickets online through Georgia’s lottery website here. Read the rules closely first. You can enter multiple times, for multiple drawings, and choose your numbers of choose QuickPick.

Illinois

You get to buy your tickets online through the state’s lottery site here. Choose a one-time purchase or a subscription. You’ll need a free account to check out. You can also buy a subscription if you want.

Kentucky

To buy a Mega Millions ticket in Kentucky, visit this link. You can buy one ticket (or more). You’ll need an account to check out, but they’re free. You can also add a Megaplier if you want.

Michigan

Michigan’s official lottery site lets you buy tickets online here on their home page. Just click “Buy Now” at the Mega Millions section or click “Buy Tickets Now” at the top.

See the section below about Lottery.com for details on how to buy through that website in your state.

Minnesota

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state. Lottery.com offers options for this state too.

New Hampshire

Buy your tickets online on New Hampshire’s official lottery site here. Just scroll to the Mega Millions section and click “Buy Now.”

You’ll also want to see the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state, along with the section below about Lottery.com.

New Jersey

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

New York

You can buy a subscription on New York’s Lottery site here. You’ll need to create a subscription account, choose which game, and then choose the number of games or drawings. Interestingly, you can buy Mega Millions tickets here but not Powerball.

You’ll also want to see the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

North Carolina

North Carolina lets you play online via their official website here. Then click the words “Get Tickets Now with Online Pay” or click “Buy Now” in the Mega Millions section. You can choose Quick Pick options or other choices.

North Dakota

If you want to buy online in North Dakota, you can get a Pick & Click subscription for playing online. This works for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto America, and 2by2. Read the requirements and the FAQ section for more details.

Ohio

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state.

Oregon

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state, along with the section below about Lottery.com.

Pennsylvania

See the section below about Lottery.com for details on how to buy through that website in your state.

Texas

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app in this state, along with the section about Lottery.com.

Virginia

Subscribe and play online here. This covers Powerball and Mega Millions and Cash4Life, along with many other games There are a few requirements for joining, so read up on the rules first.

Washington

See the section below about Lottery.com for details on how to buy through that website in your state.

Washington, D.C.

See the section about the JackPocket app below for details on how to buy tickets through an app.

Mobile Apps & Other Online Options

Lottery.com Offers Online Purchases for Some Specific States

Lottery.com, where you can purchase online or through their iOS or Google Play app, sells Mega Millions tickets at Play.Lottery.com for residents of Texas, California, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oregon, Washington, or Pennsylvania.

JackPocket Is a Popular Mobile App for Buying Tickets

A popular option for buying tickets through a mobile app is JackPocket. This app works with Powerball and Mega Millions and some state lotteries. You can buy individual tickets or play as part of a pool, and you can also get a subscription to purchase lottery tickets regularly. The app lets you choose your own numbers or pick numbers via a quick pick option. If you buy a ticket, you’ll get an email with the ticket’s serial number and a photo of the ticket. Winnings under $600 are deposited into your account. If your win is bigger than that, it will be securely transferred to you.

JackPocket currently sells lottery tickets in the following states:

Arkansas

Colorado

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Ohio

Oregon

Texas

Washington D.C.

If Jackpocket isn’t available in your state, you can select your state from the app’s play screen and then choose “Let me know when play launches.” Enter your phone number and you’ll get a text when the game is available in your state.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates